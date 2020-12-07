Bharat Bandh: Govt Braces for Three Scenarios, Troops Deployed Even as Farmers Say Protest Peaceful

Farmer groups may have called for a peaceful Bharat Bandh on Tuesday to protest against the new farm laws, but the central government is bracing for trouble. Officials who spoke to News18 on the condition of anonymity listed three possible scenarios that might present itself, especially in the Delhi-NCR region which has become the epicentre of the protest.

Scenario 1: Relatively peaceful protests restricted to the border

As per analysis by the special branch of Delhi police and the SIB, Delhi, Singhu and Tikri borders should remain largely peaceful. “Some politicians might go there to present their support, some speeches might be made but overall it is unlikely that any violence will happen here," an official told News18. The Ghazipur, Chilla and Noida borders, as per this analysis, could see more volatility compared to Delhi’s borders with Haryana.

“At DND or Ghazipur, you might see some attempt to chakka jam, not allow vehicles to move," the official said. The Bharatiya Kisan Union has said that the bandh will begin in the morning and continue till late evening but the Chakka jam will end by 3pm so that common people are not inconvenienced.

"We will allow ambulances to function and marriages won’t be interrupted," BKU's Jagjeet Singh told the media.

As many as 90 companies of paramilitary troops, including 27 from riot police - Rapid Action Force - has been deployed to handle the farmer agitation. All DCPs with about 2,000 Delhi police personnel have already been deployed and reserves have also been kept ready.

Other than Delhi-NCR there could be pockets of protest in other parts of India. "CITU (Centre of Indian Trade Unions) has thrown its weight behind the farmers’ agitation so wherever they have influence you could see significant protest. In other places smaller groups could gather just to make a point," an IB official told News18.

But it is scenario 2 which has the government worried.

Scenario 2: Attempt to March to PMO or in central Delhi leading to clashes

An Attempt to gherao PMO/BJP office or march till Jantar Mantar could be made on Tuesday. Intelligence agencies claim that farmer protests have been “infiltrated” by Popular Front of India and Ultra Left organisations which might try to grab headlines by marching towards central Delhi and clashing with police at the barricades.

Intelligence inputs also point to a possible 'surprise' that agitators might have in store. "They are planning to do something spectacular. We saw their tractor burning stunt at India Gate earlier. Plans are afoot in Punjab to travel to Delhi tomorrow and execute something similar," an official in the know told News18.

It is in this backdrop that union home ministry issued an advisory to states to ensure peace during the Bharat Bandh. The MHA advisory to all states and UTs ahead of THE bharat bandh says law and order should be maintained and public property destruction must be prevented, officials said. The additional point in the advisory is that states have been asked to ensure Covid-19 protocol is followed. The Covid-19 protocol issued by the MHA restricts the number of people that can gather at any place, but the farmers agitating have not followed that restriction.

The entire New Delhi district has been put on high alert. Constant patrolling has been advised to senior officers and strict instructions given to take action against anyone who causes inconvenience to general public. Police in Gautambuddh Nagar near Delhi conducted a flag march The purpose, cops said, was to send a message to the residents that the police is on alert and won't allow any anti-social activities. An appeal to maintain peace has been made by the police.

Scenario 3: No Breakthrough even after Bandh.

Agencies suspect huge inflow of money from various parts of the country and from abroad to sustain the agitation and to mobilize more people. "Up to Rs 2000 crore have been pumped in. Some English speaking, suave, actor-agitator types have been given Rs 200 crore to mobilize more people," an official told News18.

In this backdrop, government officials don’t foresee any flexibility from farmer groups even on December 9 when they meet union government for round 6 of talks. "There are vested interests now who will push for the agitation to continue," a source said.

When asked if he was referring to Khalistani elements as vested interests, the official said, "We are not saying that the agitating farmers have secessionist tendencies, but we have inputs to suggest that Khalistanis are pumping in money and trying their best to get a foot hold in this situation."

Protests in favour of the Indian farmers have taken place in US, UK, Canada and Australia. BKU said the Bharat Bandh call will be reflected internationally too. "Our friends in UK, US, Australia, Canada have supported us...we are happy that they are voicing their support...we are sure that our bandh call will be successful," BKU told the media on Monday. Sikh for Justice and other organisations have a huge presence in these countries making Indian agencies suspicious of the true motive of people behind such protests.

With inputs from Nitisha Kashyap