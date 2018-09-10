Bharat Bandh: Govt Rules Out Excise Duty Cut on Petrol, Diesel Amid Nationwide Protests

Read More

Bharat Bandh News Live Updates: The Congress on Monday demanded the Narendra Modi government cut the excise duty and customs duty on petrol and diesel after what it called was a successful Bharat Bandh from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Centre can't hide behind the excuse of "global reasons" for the high prices as it had increased taxes substantially in the last few years. He also thanked the 20 other opposition parties for joining the nationwide strike.Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had earlier questioned Rahul Gandhi and Congress over the death of a minor girl in Bihar. A two-year-old girl died as the vehicle carrying her to Jehanabad civil hospital got stuck in road blockade by bandh supporters. Her parents said if they were allowed to move ahead, their daughter's life could have been saved. Hitting at the Congress over the issue, Prasad said, "Atmosphere of fear is being created in the country. Who will take responsibility for the child's death? Congress must give an answer."