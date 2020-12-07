Bharat Bandh: Here’s How States, Cities Bracing up for Nationwide Strike Called by Farmers

Bharat Bandh | Agitated farmers sitting at Delhi borders for the last 12 days have announced Bharat Bandh on December 8. Even though five rounds of meetings have happened between the Centre and farmers' unions, farmers have stated that the government has not made any constructive proposals, leading to them declaring Bharat Bandh on Tuesday. The next round of talks between the government and the farmers are set to take place on December 9.

As India gears up for Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, here's how states are preparing for it:

Delhi

Transport facilities and supplies of essentials are likely to be affected in Delhi as various unions and cab driver associations as well as mandi traders have decided to join the countrywide strike. App-based aggregator cab unions too have decided to join the one-day strike. Major wholesale fruit and vegetable markets too are likely to be affected with Adil Khan, chairman of Azadapur Manid saying that Mandis at Ghazipur, Okhla and Narela will remain closed. Kamaljeet Gill, president of Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi has revealed that drivers will not run cabs associated with Ola, Uber and other app-based aggregators.

However, auto rickshaws will ply stated Rajender Soni, general secretary of Delhi Auto Rikshaw Sangh, and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union, adding that last-mile vehicle driver unions will not join the strike. Delhi Police too has made adequate arrangements for normal movement of people during the proposed Bharat Bandh.

Gautambuddh Nagar/Noida

Ahead of nationwide strike, Gautambuddh Nagar police are on high alert. Police conducted a flag march as well as foot patrolling to send a message to the residents that the police is on alert and won't allow any anti-social activities. An appeal to maintain peace was also made by the cops. Police will make duty point at all the sensitive area where police in good numbers would be deployed.

Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses in Mumbai will operate and not take part in the Bharat Bandh, ANI quoted BEST PRO as saying. The city's taxis and autos too will not join the strike. Maharashtra state bank employees federation has, however, stated that it supports Bharat Bandh. All India Bank Employees Association, which is an association of all government banks, have supported the Bharat Bandh in Mumbai as well.

Furthermore, Mumbai local train service on the Central, Western and Harbour lines too will continue to operate. Hotels, restaurants, resorts and bars in the city will remain open as well, reported Mumbai Mirror.

As per the Mumbai Police, there will be patrolling in the entire city from tomorrow morning. Extra force of up to 600 constables has been provided. At least nine platoons of SRPF have been deployed.

Punjab

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana has extended support to the Bharat Bandh. The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana has requested advocates of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, including Punjab and Haryana High Court to abstain from work on December 8. The advocates associated with Punjab RERA Bar Association will also abstain from work on December 8 in support of the agitating farmers.

The Petrol Pump Dealers Association too have extended support. The Punjab unit president Paramjit Singh Doaba said that all fuel pumps in the state will be closed on Tuesday to show solidarity with the farmers. He, however, added that the fuel stations will provide emergency services.

Barring pre-existing marriage and banquet bookings already confirmed, hotels, restaurants resorts and bars will remain closed in the state, the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Punjab has stated.

Kolkata

West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) will not support the Bharat Bandh called by farmer union leaders, despite supporting the issue. TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay had earlier said that transport will operate smoothly in the state. They will show their support through a protest at Gandhi statue in Kolkata on December 8, 9 and 10 over the contentious farm bills. TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee will attend the farmers' agitation on December 10.

Assam

All Opposition parties of Assam have come together to extend full support to the Bharat Bandh. As per a report in The Indian Express, a statement from the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee said that apart from supporting the Bandh on Tuesday, the party’s local units will hold protest programs with the farmers in farms across the state. The statement also requested offices and educational institutions, including banks and courts to remain shut, and vehicles to be off the roads.

Kerala

Farmer outfits of the state have decided to exclude themselves from the Bandh as five districts of the state will go to polls in the first phase of the local body elections scheduled on the day.

Rajasthan

Mandi Traders in Rajasthan announced that they will shut down all 247 Mandi in support of Bharat Bandh tomorrow.

Goa

Opposition parties have decided to support farmers’ Bharat Bandh call against the Centre’s new farm laws. However, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that there will be no impact of the Bandh in the coastal state.