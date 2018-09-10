Bharat Bandh in Arunanchal: Mahila Congress Workers Among Those Held During Protests

Normal life was affected in Arunachal Pradesh Monday by the Bharat bandh called by the Congress to protest the rising fuel prices. All shops and business establishments including banks and educational institutions were closed in the state and private vehicles were off the road.In the state capital about 100 Congress activists including Mahila Congress workers, Youth Congress president Geli Ete and Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) secretary John Taksing were arrested by police, a police officer said.The protesters burnt tyres in many places in the state capital and in various other places to block roads, Superintendent of Police, Itanagar, M Harsh Vardhan said. AICC general secretary Jarjum Ete alleged that the SP used abusive language against several Mahila Congress activists and a complaint would be lodged against him with the DGP.However, the SP denied the allegation saying that after repeated pleas from him the party resorted to pelting stones and created law and problem situation much before the bandh timing."Being a responsible party, such activities are not expected from the Congress," the SP added. Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Takam Sanjoy claimed that the bandh is total and peaceful. The SP, however, said many shops and petrol pumps are open.