Bharat Bandh in Goa: Congress Leaders Visit Petrol Pumps to Create Awareness
All India Congress Committee secretary A Chellakumar told reporters that the state unit of the Congress was not observing the shutdown as Goa is getting ready for Ganesh festivities.
Representative image
Panaji: As part of the Bharat bandh called by the Congress Monday, its leaders in Goa visited fuel pumps to apprise people of the Centre's policies which the party claimed had led to its prices skyrocketing.
All India Congress Committee secretary A Chellakumar told reporters that the state unit of the Congress was not observing the shutdown as Goa is getting ready for Ganesh festivities.
"We don’t want people to suffer because of the bandh as they are busy in last minute shopping for Ganesh Chaturthi. That is why we decided to visit petrol pumps and create awareness among people," Chellakumar said.
The Congress leader alleged that the ruling BJP in its manifesto in the run up to the polls had promised to control fuel prices by reducing taxes and levies on it but had failed to do so.
"Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar can reduce the Value Added Tax on fuel immediately so as to bring down petrol prices by Rs 10 per litre. The Centre can also reduce taxes and help the common man," he claimed.
Pointing out that fuel prices nationwide were at an all-time high, Chellakumar said that one could not wait for months together to create awareness. "It is the need of the hour. It is for this that the Congress had called for this Bharat bandh. Many other parties have joined it," he said.
He said that the previous Congress-led UPA government had kept fuel prices low even when international rates soared and claimed that the party would do the same once again if voted to power.
