GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Bharat Bandh in Gujarat: Congress-Sponsored Shutdown Gets Mixed Response, 300 Detained

Police said that over 300 Congress functionaries were detained across the state, including state party chief Amit Chavda and Gujarat party in-charge Rajiv Satav from Lal Darwaja area here.

PTI

Updated:September 10, 2018, 2:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bharat Bandh in Gujarat: Congress-Sponsored Shutdown Gets Mixed Response, 300 Detained
Police detain a Congress supporter during the Bharat Bandh, in Ahmedabad on Monday. (Reuters)
Loading...
Ahmedabad: The Congress' Bharat bandh Monday to protest against skyrocketing fuel prices evoked a mixed response in Gujarat with the party calling the shutdown successful while the police claimed it had no major impact.

Police said that over 300 Congress functionaries were detained across the state, including state party chief Amit Chavda and Gujarat party in-charge Rajiv Satav from Lal Darwaja area here.

Schools were shut in areas including Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Mehsana and there were reports of Congress workers forcing petrol pumps to down shutters in some parts of the state. In Rajkot, government schools remained open while private schools declared a holiday.

Roads in some areas, including Chhotaudepur and Surat, were blocked with burning tyres by protesting Congress workers while bus services were affected in many areas like Rajkot, Amreli and Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi called the bandh successful but agreed that party workers tried to shut down some establishments during the day. "Gujarat has observed a complete bandh as people voluntarily joined it. It is true that our workers did try to shut some establishments. But we only requested the people to close their operations. We did not indulge in violence.
Many of our workers and leaders were detained today," Doshi said.

According to the Gujarat police control room, the bandh call left no major impact on daily life and no untoward incident had been reported till afternoon.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India

Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...