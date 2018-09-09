GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bharat Bandh: Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan Supports Congress Call

Pawan Kalyan called out to his supporters asking them to mark peaceful protests against rising fuel prices.

News18.com

Updated:September 9, 2018, 3:41 PM IST
File Image: PTI
New Delhi:Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has extended his support for Monday's Bharat bandh call given by the Congress. Kalyan has asked his supporters to mark peaceful protests to demand regulation of rising fuel prices.

Congress and the Left parties have called for a nationwide shutdown on Monday (September 10) in wake of rising prices. The shutdown will be observed between 9 am to 3 pm, keeping in mind the any inconvenience for the public, according to the Congress.

Opposition parties like the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Left front and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have extended their support to the shutdown. All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has announced its support.

The shutdown will be observed in Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar and Haryana.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
