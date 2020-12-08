Bharat Bandh: Kisan Manch State President Detained in Lucknow, SP Leaders Under House Arrest in Varanasi

Lucknow: A total of eleven opposition parties have extended their support to Bharat Bandh to protest against the APMC Act. The Yogi Adityanath-led UP government has given strict instructions to the officials to ensure that no trouble or untoward incident takes place.

Police action has also started in view of the bandh. In the state capital Lucknow, the police took Kisan Manch state president Devendra Tiwari into custody on the apprehension of disrupting law and order. Tiwari was detained from his office. In Varanasi, more than a dozen Samajwadi Party leaders have been under house arrest in view of the possibility of disrupting law and order. Police have camped outside their houses.

Demonstration of opposition parties has started in Prayagraj in support of farmers as Samajwadi Party workers stopped the Bundelkhand Express train at Prayagraj Station Outer. The train going from Gwalior to Maduvadih was also stopped midway. The SP worker climbed up on the train's engine and demonstrated and demanded the withdrawal of the agricultural bill. District and railway police were present on the spot. Meanwhile, there was a clash between the SP workers and the police. The train was dispatched after the removal of SP workers by the police.

The impact bandh was evident in Etawah district which is also the home district of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. In Etawah, the SP workers took on the streets early in the morning and started to forcibly close the shops. The widespread impact of the bandh was also seen in Etawah since Tuesday morning.