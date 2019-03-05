Bharat Bandh LIVE: All-India Strike Today as Tribal, Dalit Outfits Demand Ordinance to Protect Their Rights

Bharat Bandh LIVE: Tribal and Dalit rights organisations have called for an all-India bandh on Tuesday against the Supreme Court order on their eviction from their habitat. Though the court had put a stay on its order after the petition by the Centre, the tribal groups are of the opinion that it is a temporary relief in the absence of a law and are demanding that the Centre bring in an ordinance to ensure their rights are protected.
Several Bahujan groups will also be part of the protests, especially in view of the Supreme Court’s recent dismissal of a review petition on a 13-point roster, which will affect the chances of SC, ST, and OBC candidates to take up faculty posts in universities. They are demanding an ordinance that will overturn the roster for department-wise recruitment system in universities.
Mar 5, 2019 9:46 am (IST)
Protests Erupt in Bihar |
More than 10 activists belonging to the All India Students Association have been detained by the police while stopping the train in Bihar's Arrah city. The protesters were detained by the GRP and RPF near the railway station.
Meanwhile, operations of the Ahmedabad-Patna train have been interrupted and RJD activists stopped the Janshabadi Express plying from Patna to Ranchi by firing on the railway track near Jehanabad Station. RJD activists have stopped the traffic by blocking the NH 83 near the station gate.
Bhim Army members have also taken to protesting on the Patna-Ranchi National Highway 31 in Nawada. Shops near the major roads are expected to remain closed today.
The order was passed on a PIL which challenged the validity of the Forest Rights Act, passed in 2006 to give back to traditional forest dwellers their right to access, manage and govern forests.
Mar 5, 2019 9:31 am (IST)
SP Workers Halt Trains in Prayagraj | In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, workers of the Samajwadi Party have halted the Gomti train plying to Lucknow. The workers have begun sloganeering from atop the train's engines.Today's bandh has been called over several demands including the 13-point roster, which will affect recruitment to faculty positions in universities and the SC eviction order of tribal groups and forest dwellers.
Mar 5, 2019 9:16 am (IST)
In Delhi, the protesters are set to march from Mandi House to Parliament Street. Tribals in Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and other states in the Northeast are set to join Tuesday’s bandh. The daylong bandh will culminate in petitions, with these demands being submitted to district administrations at the local level, and to the President and Prime Minister in Delhi.
Mar 5, 2019 9:15 am (IST)
Mar 5, 2019 9:14 am (IST)
Bandh to Raise Demand for Better Representation in Govt Jobs | The Dalit and Tribal rights wings have also demanded that the government establish the Indian Judicial Services under Article 312 of the Constitution, for recruitment in higher judiciary posts to ensure inclusion of SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities and women.
Mar 5, 2019 9:12 am (IST)
Though the court had put a stay on its order after the petition by the Centre, the tribal groups are of the opinion that it is a temporary relief in the absence of a law and are demanding that the Centre bring in an ordinance to ensure their rights are protected.
In Delhi, the protesters are set to march from Mandi House to Parliament Street. Tribals in Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and other states in the Northeast are set to join Tuesday’s bandh. According to initial reports, Samajwadi Party (SP) stopped the Ganga Gomti Express, which runs from Prayagraj to Lucknow, in Prayagraj on Tuesday. Several parties have come out in support of Bharat Bandh.