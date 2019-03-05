Bharat Bandh LIVE: All-India Strike Today as Tribal, Dalit Outfits Demand Ordinance to Protect Their Rights

Mar 5, 2019 9:46 am (IST)

Protests Erupt in Bihar |

More than 10 activists belonging to the All India Students Association have been detained by the police while stopping the train in Bihar's Arrah city. The protesters were detained by the GRP and RPF near the railway station.

Meanwhile, operations of the Ahmedabad-Patna train have been interrupted and RJD activists stopped the Janshabadi Express plying from Patna to Ranchi by firing on the railway track near Jehanabad Station. RJD activists have stopped the traffic by blocking the NH 83 near the station gate.

Bhim Army members have also taken to protesting on the Patna-Ranchi National Highway 31 in Nawada. Shops near the major roads are expected to remain closed today.