Bharat Bandh LIVE: Protesters Stop Trains in Bihar, Odisha; Schools Closed in Punjab

LIVE Updates: In view of a bandh called by a number of Dalit organisations today to protest the alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act, the Punjab government has ordered a security clampdown as a precautionary measure, while the Army and paramilitary forces have been asked to be on standby. Schools will remain shut and buses will be off the road today. A spokesperson of the Punjab government said mobile Internet services in the state were suspended at 5 pm yesterday and will continue till 11 pm today in a bid to check rumour mongering on social media.



Apr 2, 2018 9:33 am (IST) Visuals of protesters stop a train at Forbesganj Junction in Bihar: #BharatBandh over SC/ST protection act: Protesters stop train at Forbesganj Junction. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/NZr0LlTFQ6 — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018

Apr 2, 2018 9:22 am (IST) CNN-News18's Vinaya Deshpande is saying that the situation is normal in Mumbai. Rail, road traffic is okay and no protests have been reported. There are indications, though, that fringe groups might hold a protest at 4 pm but it won't update regular life. None of the major Dalit organisations have lent support to this call here.

Apr 2, 2018 9:05 am (IST) Vehicular traffic including bus services were affected in tribal-dominated districts of Odisha as well. Buses remained off roads in Rourkela, Biramitrapur, Malkangiri and Bolangir. Besides, shops and markets were shut in Malkangiri in the wake of the bandh call. The Adivasi Dalit Sena staged a rail roko at Khetrajpur station in Sambalpur following which Sambalpur-Puri and Sambalpur-Rayagada trains were halted at the station. Meanwhile, the Adhikar Surakhya Manch, the Adivasi Mulabasi Bancaho Manch and the JMM have extended their support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call.

Apr 2, 2018 8:55 am (IST) Visuals of different groups including CPIML activists protest in Bihar's Arrah, block a train: #BharatBandh over SC/ST protection act: Different groups including CPIML activists protest in Bihar's Arrah, block a train pic.twitter.com/ss4jn1C4ak — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018

Apr 2, 2018 8:55 am (IST) According to the 2011 census, Punjab has the largest share of Dalits in its total population across the country and its Doaba region — Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Nawanshahr — has the highest number of Dalits in the state. Situation in Doaba seemed sensitive. Punjab has around 90 lakh Dalits out of total 2.77 crore population of the state. In Doaba, there is 37 percent Dalit voters and both the Lok Sabha constituencies of Doaba are reserved.

Apr 2, 2018 8:41 am (IST) The apex court last week barred immediate arrest on the registration of the FIR under the Act, preliminary enquiry within seven days and introduction of provisions of anticipatory bail. The SC/ST Atrocities Act was first passed in 1989 by the Janata Dal government led by VP Singh. Union Minister and NDA ally Ram Vilas Paswan as Social Justice Minister in the government piloted the original bill.

Apr 2, 2018 8:38 am (IST) In the face of stiff pressure from both within the NDA and opposition, Union Law Ministry has decided to file a review petition in the Supreme Court on the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe Prevention of Atrocities Act verdict. The decision comes after some ruling party MPs and senior ministers in the government met top BJP leadership seeking immediate intervention in the case.

Apr 2, 2018 8:34 am (IST) The chief minister also appealed to the protestors to ensure that the mortal remains of the Iraq victims, which are expected to arrive in Amritsar tomorrow, are allowed to be transported to their native villages without any impediment. He also directed the Punjab Police to provide security for the same along the route — from the airport to the respective native villages of the victims. Noting that the central government had already announced its decision to file a review petition against the Supreme Court order diluting the provisions of the SC/SC Act, the chief minister said the SC/ST communities should defer their protest till a final decision on the petition.

Apr 2, 2018 8:33 am (IST) Asking security forces to deal with an iron hand any attempt to disturb peace and harmony in Punjab, chief minister Amarinder Singh appealed to the organisations, which have called the bandh to protest the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, not to take the law into their own hands, obstruct transport movement or harass commuters. The armed forces and the paramilitary will be on standby to render any assistance as needed, the spokesperson said, adding that the chief minister had directed the police to crackdown on anyone found trying to disrupt peace and harmony. "Punjab being a key route for transportation of essential provisions to the armed forces at the borders, any disruption on the highways could seriously hamper the supply of the necessary supplies," he said.

Apr 2, 2018 8:26 am (IST) According to an order by the DPI (Colleges), all "government colleges, government-aided colleges, private colleges, government and private universities", will remain closed on Monday in view of the proposed bandh. Likewise, all government, non-government/private, aided and recognized schools would also remain shut on Monday. The final practical examinations of classes 10 and 12 of the Punjab School Education Board will be conducted on April 11 instead of April 2, according to the directions of the Education Department.

Apr 2, 2018 8:22 am (IST) The orders were issued after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh reviewed the security arrangements with top police and administration officials in the evening. It was followed by a video conference involving the Chief Secretary, deputy commissioners and other senior officials of all districts, the spokesperson said in a statement. Security forces conducted flag marches at some places in the state today as a precautionary measure. Elaborating on the precautionary measures taken by the government, the spokesperson said four battalions each of the Rapid Action Force and the Border Security Force, and 12,000 additional police personnel will remain on duty today to maintain law and order.