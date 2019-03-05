Bharat Bandh LIVE: UGC Roster, Forest Rights Bone of Contention as Tribal, Dalit Outfits Demand Ordinance

Read More

Bharat Bandh LIVE: Tribal and Dalit rights organisations have called for an all-India bandh on Tuesday against the Supreme Court order on their eviction from their habitat. Though the court had put a stay on its order after the petition by the Centre, the tribal groups are of the opinion that it is a temporary relief in the absence of a law and are demanding that the Centre bring in an ordinance to ensure their rights are protected.Several Bahujan groups will also be part of the protests, especially in view of the Supreme Court’s recent dismissal of a review petition on a 13-point roster, which will affect the chances of SC, ST, and OBC candidates to take up faculty posts in universities. They are demanding an ordinance that will overturn the roster for department-wise recruitment system in universities.