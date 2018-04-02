Bharat Bandh LIVE: Protesters Torch Police Post in UP's Meerut

LIVE Updates: Dalit agitators have come out in heavy number across the country to protest against the dilution of the SC/ST Act by the Supreme Court. Trains have been blocked in various states, while shops are also being forced to shut. Meanwhile, in the face of stiff pressure from both within the NDA and opposition, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said that the government does not agree with the Supreme Court's decision and has filed a strong, comprehensive review petition to relook the apex court's order on the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe Prevention of Atrocities Act. The decision comes after some ruling party MPs and senior ministers in the government met top BJP leadership seeking immediate intervention in the case.



Stay tuned as Aditya Nair brings you the latest updates:

Apr 2, 2018 12:47 pm (IST) BJP MP Savitri Bai Phule has launched a tirade against her own party and said, "Case of atrocities on Dalits have increased across India and in UP. Why was justice not being done in cases of atrocities against Dalits? BJP leaders are giving statements about diluting reservation. These rights of Dalits were given by the constitution. Dalit rights are being ignored and I will go to any extent to defend it. I don't care if I will remain a MP or not."

Apr 2, 2018 12:41 pm (IST) Mobile internet services are down in Amritsar and other parts of Punjab as Home Minister Rajnath Singh has called for peace. "We have filed a review petition in the Supreme Court. I appeal to all political parties to cooperate so that no untoward incident takes place due to protest," said Rajnath.

Apr 2, 2018 12:40 pm (IST) UP's Shobhapur Police Chowki has been set ablaze by protesters. Meanwhile, in Behat area of Saharanpur, a police car has been vandalised:

Apr 2, 2018 12:35 pm (IST) News agency ANI is reporting that one person has died in Morena and curfew has been imposed in the area. Section 144 has also been imposed in parts of Gwalior and Sagar in Madhya Pradesh.

Apr 2, 2018 12:28 pm (IST) Protests in Hapur continue to be ugly as agitators have resorted to arson and violence:

Apr 2, 2018 12:25 pm (IST) “A review petition has been filed by the Indian government today in the Supreme Court. People are requested to maintain peace. Our government is committed to protecting the rights of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes,” tweets Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Apr 2, 2018 12:24 pm (IST) Visuals of protesters resort to stone pelting in Bhind during Bharat Bandh agitation: WATCH: Protesters resort to stone pelting in Bhind during #BharatBandh over the SC/ST Protection Act. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/40KmhV3Ckm — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018

Apr 2, 2018 12:05 pm (IST) "The government failed to communicate to Dalits and that is the reason we are seeing this protest. We should not link this to politics but it is true that the Dalits came out in support of the government during elections but are now upset. I appeal to the activists to protest peacefully," said BJP MP Udit Raj.

Apr 2, 2018 11:59 am (IST) UP Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar has issued orders to DM and SP of all districts, to take strict action against those involved in violence and arson. Speaking to News18 on the issue, DGP of UP Police, OP Singh has said that police forces are on high alert and no one will be allowed to take the law in their hand. “There is no restriction on peaceful protests but police will tackle those who would indulge in violence. Additional forces have been deployed to control the situation if needed. All senior police officers will be on field to handle the situation,” he said.

Apr 2, 2018 11:50 am (IST) UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that the Centre, state are dedicated towards the welfare of backward castes, SC and STs. If at all there are any issues, one can bring them in front of the government. "Law & order should not get disturbed with these protests. Our government is serious about Dalits' progress and their development. I appeal to them to take care of the law and order," says Adityanath.

Apr 2, 2018 11:43 am (IST) From Agra to Delhi, Bharat Bandh protest reaches Mandi House; protestors have blocked traffic in the national capital. Meanwhile, protesters and police personnel have clashed with each other in Ranchi: #BREAKING -- #BharatBandh: From Agra to Delhi, protest reaches to Mandi House; protestors have blocked the traffic in the national capital | @Nitisha_Kashyap reports from the ground pic.twitter.com/j7oXE5TuZC — News18 (@CNNnews18) April 2, 2018 #BREAKING -- #BharatBandh: Dalit protests in Ranchi turns violent. Protestors are being roughed up by security officials after a clash between the two parties pic.twitter.com/yjL7ggPIh2 — News18 (@CNNnews18) April 2, 2018

Apr 2, 2018 11:29 am (IST) "We were not part of the initial Supreme Court judgment. We have come up with a strong, comprehensive review petition and filed it in the apex court. "We, the government, do not agree with the judgment of the Supreme Court. We are committed to the Dalits. We want Dalits to progress and we are at their service," says Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Apr 2, 2018 11:26 am (IST) "Keeping Dalits at the bottom of the society is in the RSS/BJP's DNA. Those who challenge this thinking, they suppress them with violence. Thousands of Dalit siblings are now on the streets demanding protection of their rights from the Modi government. We salute them," tweets Rahul Gandhi: दलितों को भारतीय समाज के सबसे निचले पायदान पर रखना RSS/BJP के DNA में है। जो इस सोच को चुनौती देता है उसे वे हिंसा से दबाते हैं।



हजारों दलित भाई-बहन आज सड़कों पर उतरकर मोदी सरकार से अपने अधिकारों की रक्षा की माँग कर रहे हैं।



हम उनको सलाम करते हैं।#BharatBandh — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 2, 2018

Apr 2, 2018 11:10 am (IST) In Alwar, agitators have stopped a Shatabdi train and broken its windows while trying to vandalise the engine. In Khairthal, stone pelting has taken place on a double decker bus, while protestors stopped a Garib Rath train in Mahua.

Apr 2, 2018 10:56 am (IST) Reports of violence erupting in Madhya Pradesh with many shops and petrol pumps being vandalised. In Mathura, protestors are forcing shops to close down. Meanwhile, in Hapur, busses have been vandalised and an address board outside the house of a judge has also been broken.

Apr 2, 2018 10:37 am (IST) In support of the Bharat Bandh protests, students have called for effigy burning of PM Modi. The protests will be observed at Aurobindo College, Arts Faculty in North Campus, Satyawati College and Jamia University.

Apr 2, 2018 10:31 am (IST) Violent protest being reported from west UP districts of Agra, Saharanpur, Meerut, Bagpat on the issue of the amendment in SC/ST Act. In Agra, bikes were torched; in Saharanpur, some buses were vandalised & torched. In the state capital, Lucknow, things are peaceful as of now

Apr 2, 2018 10:18 am (IST) In Meerut, Dalit protestors have reached the Delhi-Haridwar highway. Reports claim that thousands have also reached railway tracks and will try to stop trains. Many have reached the main junctions of the city and are protesting there. Slogans of Jai Bheem are being raised by the sit-in protestors.

Apr 2, 2018 10:13 am (IST) A train, plying from Agra to Jaipur has been blocked as the Taj city sees protests hamper traffic and closed shops. Hapur and Mathura have also been affected. Meanwhile, in Bihar, trains routes of Patna-Gaya, Arrah-Mughal Sarai, Mokama-Patna, Darbhanga-Samastipur sections are worst affected. Patna-Ranchi Janshatabdi Express, Darbhanga-New Delhi Sampark Kranti Express, Barauni-New Delhi Vaishali Express have been stranded for two to three years.

Apr 2, 2018 10:03 am (IST) A delegation of Dalit lawmakers is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today to apprise him of the issues concerning SCs and STs, including the unhappiness among the community over the apex court verdict on SC/ST Act, reports The Times of India.

Apr 2, 2018 9:55 am (IST) The court also interpreted Section 18 of the Act, and ruled there cannot be any absolute bar against granting anticipatory bail in such cases. It held that a person is entitled to get a pre-arrest bail if it can be prima facie shown that allegations are false, fabricated and motivated. "Liberty of one citizen cannot be placed at the whim of another. Law has to protect the innocent and punish the guilty. Thus considered, exclusion has to be applied to genuine cases and not to false ones. This will help in achieving the object of the law," said the Court.

Apr 2, 2018 9:55 am (IST) For a public servant, the Court said, permission of the appointing authority will be a must to make arrest whereas for others, written permission of the Senior Superintendent of Police or DSP will be necessary. "Such permissions must be granted for recorded reasons which must be served on the person to be arrested and to the concerned court," said the bench, adding as and when a person arrested is produced before the judge, it will be examined if further detention is required.

Apr 2, 2018 9:49 am (IST) The bench made it mandatory for the police to conduct a preliminary investigation, not exceeding a week, to arrive at a decision whether an FIR deserves to be registered under the parameters of the Atrocities Act. "We are of the view that cases under the Atrocities Act also fall in exceptional category where preliminary inquiry must be held," said the court. It added that even if an FIR is lodged, the accused will not be arrested automatically. "There is need to safeguard innocent citizens against false implication and unnecessary arrest," said the judges, as they laid down that arrest is not at all mandatory in cases under SC/ST Act.

Apr 2, 2018 9:48 am (IST) "The underprivileged need to be protected against any atrocities to give effect to the Constitutional ideals. The Atrocities Act has been enacted with this objective. At the same time, the said Act cannot be converted into a charter for exploitation or oppression by an unscrupulous person or by police for extraneous reasons against other citizens," maintained the bench. The court noted that harassment of an innocent citizen, irrespective of caste or religion, is against the guarantee of the Constitution and that the SC must enforce such a guarantee.

Apr 2, 2018 9:48 am (IST) THE ISSUE | On March 21, Underlining that "law should not result in caste hatred", the Supreme Court ruled out automatic registration of FIR and arrest in complaint under SC/ST Act. A bench of Justices Adarsh K Goel and Uday U Lalit held there is a need to provide for safeguards against registration of FIRs and arrests under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in view of instances of misuse, as observed in the last three decades, and to protect the liberty of others.

Apr 2, 2018 9:33 am (IST) Visuals of protesters stop a train at Forbesganj Junction in Bihar: #BharatBandh over SC/ST protection act: Protesters stop train at Forbesganj Junction. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/NZr0LlTFQ6 — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018