Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Punjab, Haryana Likely to See Total Shutdowns as Farmers, Unions Protest Farm Bills

Read More Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Several farmers' organisations, including from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have called a national shutdown on Friday as they intensify their protest against the contentious farm bills passed by Parliament earlier this week.With both the ruling Congress and opposition AAP as well as NDA ally SAD supportive of the farmers' agenda, Punjab and Haryana are likely to see a total shutdown. Farmers in Punjab have already started a three-day rail blockade against the bills, squatting on tracks at many places on Thursday. The farmer outfits have also decided to call an indefinite rail blockade from October 1. Amarinder Singh said the state government was fully with the farmers in their fight against the bills and no FIRs would be registered for violation of Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four people. Sep 25, 2020 8:13 am (IST) Delhi Police on High Alert | "Misinformation is being spread about these bills. They are in interests of farmers," says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Delhi Police are on high alert and have made preparations to seal the border with Haryana in a bid to forestall any such attempt. However, traffic across the Delhi-Haryana border was normal yesterday. Sep 25, 2020 8:09 am (IST) Bill will Prohibit Exploitation of Farmers: Kailash Vijayvargiya | "West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is opposing Agriculture bills due to this all 'cut money people' (middlemen) will vanish. I want to assure the farmers of the state that this bill will prohibit the exploitation of farmers," BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said. Mamata Banerjee has claimed that the bills would deprive farmers of the MSP and will lead to famine in the country. Sep 25, 2020 8:03 am (IST) 13 Trains Short-terminated Due to Protests | "13 pairs of trains have been short-terminated as a precautionary measure against the protests over the agriculture bills. We are avoiding train routes to Punjab," BS Gill, Ambala Railway Station Director, Haryana said. Sep 25, 2020 7:57 am (IST) Shiromani Akali Dal, the BJP’s oldest ally, has also announced road blockades across Punjab to protest against the bills. SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said the party’s senior leaders, workers, farmers and farm labourers would block roads in the state for three hours from 11am in a peaceful manner. Picture shows farmers blocking rail routes against farm bills in Amritsar. Sep 25, 2020 7:52 am (IST) Punjab CM Appeals Farmers to Maintain Law | Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has appealed to the farmers to strictly maintain law and order, and adhere to all Covid-19 safety protocols as the farmers from several states including Punjab have called for a nationwide shutdown today. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (in file pic) has appealed to the farmers to strictly maintain law and order, and adhere to all #COVID19 safety protocols, during today’s Bandh against the Agriculture Bills: Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO) pic.twitter.com/sHkEat0sH1 — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020 Sep 25, 2020 7:49 am (IST) Several organisations in Haryana, including the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), said they have extended support to the nationwide strike. A number of farmers' groups said they will hold a "chakka jam" from 10am to 4pm on Friday. BKU's Haryana president Ratan Singh Mann said, "Various farmers' organisations of Haryana will hold protests in all districts, tehsil, block and village levels against the farm bills passed by the Parliament. There will be a 'chakka jaam' from 10am to 4pm." Sep 25, 2020 7:48 am (IST) Farmers Call for Rail Blockade from Oct 1 | The farmers' outfits have decided to call an indefinite rail blockade from October 1. As many as 31 farmer organisations have joined hands for the 'Punjab Bandh' today. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are protesting against agriculture related bills that have been passed by the parliament. Sep 25, 2020 7:46 am (IST) Farmers Call for Nationwide Shutdown Today | Intensifying their protests against the contentious agricultural bills passed by Parliament earlier this week, several farmers' organisations, including from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have called a national shutdown today. Farmers in Punjab have already started a three-day rail blockade against the bills, squatting on tracks at many places yesterday.

Farmers block a railway track as they participate in 'Rail Roko Andolan' during a protest against the farm bills near Amritsar on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.



As many as 31 farmer organisations have joined hands for the 'Punjab Bandh' on Friday. Several organisations in Haryana, including the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), said they have extended support to the nationwide strike. A number of farmers' groups said they will hold a "chakka jam" from 10am to 4pm on Friday.



The Congress on Thursday supported the 'Bharat Bandh' call given by farmer organisations for Friday, saying millions of party workers stand in solidarity with the farmers' cause and will participate in their dharnas. Chief party spokesperson Randeep Sujewala said that while farmers and farm labourers fill the stomachs of countrymen with their hard labour, the Modi government is attacking them and their fields.



The Samajwadi Party will organise a state-wide protest against farm sector and labour reform bills on Friday that they term as "harmful" and submit memoranda to the Governor through respective district magistrates. "The party will protest against farm sector and labour reform bills which hurt the interest of farmers and workers. During the state-wide protests, a memoranda will be sent to the governor through respective DMs", party chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said on Thursday.



Though many of the protesters have said that they will protest in their own areas and not aim to head to Delhi, Delhi Police are on high alert and have made preparations to seal the border with Haryana, in a bid to forestall any such attempt.