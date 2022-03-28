Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Banking, Electricity, Essential Services to be Hit as Trade Unions Call for 2-day Strike from Today

Live now
Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Some of the essential services related to banking, transportation, railways and electricity are likely to be impacted during a two-day nationwide strike starting from Monday called by a joint forum of central trade unions beginning Monday.
“We are expecting participation of over 20 crore formal and informal workers with mass mobilisation of workers across the country during the strike Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Kerala | To protest against government policies, different trade unions have called for a nationwide strike/bandh today & tomorrow, March 28 & 29. Only emergency services are excluded from the strike.
Visuals from Thiruvananthapuram pic.twitter.com/wC3AbQ8Ied
— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022
Several workers’ unions have came out in support of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ in different areas of Bengal including Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, Malda and North 24 Parganas.
The two-day nationwide general strike called by trade unions from Monday may have a minimal impact on the jute industry in West Bengal as a section of union leaders cast doubt over success of the cease-work call with mills reeling under a raw material crisis and workers facing hardship. Millers also felt that there would be a “negligible” impact on operations as the state government is against any strike. The joint forum of central trade unions and various sectoral independent trade unions have given the strike call on Monday and Tuesday to protest against the Centre’s “anti-people economic policies and anti-worker labour policies”. With the workers’ plight, I am not sure whether they will be able to support the strike on the second day. They are currently facing hardship and may not afford to lose a day’s wage. They may extend support on Monday, INTUC leader Ganesh Sarkar said.
Claiming that the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal is showing its true colours by opposing a two-day bandh call from Monday against the Centre’s policies, CITU state president Anadi Sahu said that the Left trade unions, student bodies and supporters will be on the streets to make the strike a success. Sahu on Sunday said that the Trinamool Congress government’s order making it mandatory for all employees to report for work on these two days shows that despite hardships faced by people across the country owing to the price rise of essential goods, including petrol, diesel, cooking gas and food items, it is trying to use coercive tactics to foil the nationwide strike called by a joint forum of central trade unions.
The Kerala High Court on Friday barred five trade unions at the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Kochi, from participating in a nationwide strike called by a joint forum of trade unions on March 28 and 29.
West Bengal government has asked all its employees to report for duty during the 48-hour nationwide strike, failing which they will be issued show-cause notices. The TMC dispensation, which has been opposed to bandhs as its official policy, said that no casual leave will be granted to employees except in emergency situations such as illness or death in the family.
The Power Ministry has asked all state governments and electricity authorities to ensure normal functioning and supply of electricity during the 48-hour nationwide strike on March 28 and 29. According to the advisory issued to all states, Central Electricity Authority (CEA), National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC), all Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDCs), shutdown activities will be rescheduled and additional manpower deployed at all critical power stations to handle any emergency conditions during the strike. “The Ministry advised that all the power utilities shall take necessary measures to ensure round the clock normal functioning of the electricity Grid and availability of all plants, transmission lines and substations,” it said.
The strike notices were given by workers’ unions of various sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks and insurance. Unions in railways and defence sector will carry out mass mobilization in support of the strike at several places, the joint forum said.
The unions’ demands include scrapping of the proposed changes in labour laws, privatisation of any form and the national monetisation pipeline. Increased allocation of wages under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act) and regularisation of contract workers are also part of their demands. Workers of roadways, transport and electricity departments have also decided to join the strike in spite of the impending threat of ESMA (Essential Services Maintenance Act) which is likely to be imposed in Haryana and Chandigarh, the joint forum said in a statement.
Trade unions, including INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC are part of the joint forum. Meanwhile, the power ministry on Sunday advised all the state-run utilities and other agencies to be on high alert and ensure round-the-clock electricity supply and stability of the national grid.
In the interest of the consumers of electricity, it is advised that all the power utilities shall take necessary measures to ensure round-the-clock functioning of the electricity grid and availability of all plants, transmission lines and substations, the ministry said, adding that all regional/state control room executives should be vigilant and on high alert. The ministry also suggested measures to be taken to ensure secure and reliable grid operations.
Shutdown activities planned during March 28-29 may be rescheduled to suitable future dates to the extent possible, it said and asked all concerned officials to ensure close supervision of their regional network/control area. Also, manpower may be deployed at all critical sub-stations/power station 24X7 to handle any emergency situation, it said.
Power supply to those engaged in essential services such as hospitals, defence, and railways must be ensured, it added and suggested setting up of a 24×7 control room for information dissemination and handling any kind of contingency. Bank employees’ unions said they will support the strike.
All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) General Secretary CH Venkatachalam said the union demands the government to stop privatisation of public sector banks and strengthen them. Bank employees also demand speedy recovery of bad loans, higher deposit rates by banks, lower service charges on customers as well as restoration of old pension scheme for staff. A number of public sector banks, including country’s largest lender SBI, have said that their services may get impacted to a limited extent due to the strike.
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.