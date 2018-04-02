Bharat Bandh LIVE: Seven Killed in MP, Rajasthan and UP as Violence Sweeps Northern States

Event Highlights
Stay tuned as Sanchari Chatterjee brings you the latest updates:
Transport and communications services have been severely hit in many states with over 100 trains being affected due to protests during the Bharat Bandh. While some states ordered closure of educational institutions, and curtailed internet and mobile services, incidents of arson, firing and vandalism continued to disrupt Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Punjab, among other states.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh: I am deeply pained by the acts of violence and loss of precious lives in some parts of the country today during protests in context of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act. The Govt. of India is committed to ensuring welfare of SC/STs and other weaker sections and also guaranteeing them full protection of law. The Govt. has already filed a review petition in the Supreme Court to maintain the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act in its presents form.
The Congress today held the central government responsible for the loss of life and damage to properties during violent protests by Dalit outfits against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and accused the Centre of taking the issue "lightly". The Opposition party alleged that the Narendra Modi dispensation was not interested in the welfare of Dalits and weaker sections of society.
Uttar Pradesh DIG, Law & Order: One person has died, three are seriously injured and around 35 have suffered minor injuries during the Bharat Bandh. There will be an inquiry on people spreading rumours on social media. We have detained 448 people for legal action. Only 10% of the state was disrupted, there was peace in 90% of area.
DEATH TOLL 7 | One person has died in Uttar Pradesh while three others are seriously injured and around 35 people have suffered minor injuries during the Bharat Bandh here. This takes the total death toll during the violent protests on Monday to seven, with five being killed in Madhya Pradesh and one in Rajasthan.
The petition stated that the SC judgment adversely affects a substantial portion of the population and runs in contrary to the policy of the Parliament.
RSS SLAMS 'POISONOUS PROPAGANDA' | RSS has condemned Monday's violence during the Bharat Bandh. RSS Joint General Secretary, Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, has issued a statement saying, "Violence on the Supreme Court judgment on SC/ST Atrocities act is unfortunate. Poisonous propaganda targeting RSS on the SC order is baseless and condemnable. RSS has no links to the SC order on the issue. RSS is opposed to discrimination on caste lines. Laws enacted to curb atrocities against Dalits should be strictly enforced. RSS supports Centre's review petition before the SC. RSS appeals to the people not to fall prey to misinformation and work towards building confidence among people."
Home ministry issues statement: “MHA is closely monitoring the situation and we are in constant touch with the states. Whichever state has asked for central forces, they have been made available immediately. MP, UP, Punjab have so far requested for central forces. RAF and CRPF have been made available. We have asked the states to take all preventive measures and maintain public order and ensure the safety of lives of people and property.”
The Delhi Assembly discussed the issue in a calling attention motion today and both the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP members opposed the Supreme Court's decision on the legislation. The Supreme Court had on March 20 diluted certain provisions of the Act, in a bid to protect 'honest' public servants discharging bona fide duties from being blackmailed with false cases under the Act.
Four people have died, can't confirm number of people injured as yet. Police officials have also got injured. Police is still on field & is trying to restore peace, once that's done we'll file cases & begin inquiry on people who've caused disruption: Makrand Deuskar, IG (law & order), Madhya Pradesh.
Congress' Ashok Gehlot condemns violence during the Bharat Bandh protests:
There is no place for violence in Democracy, every one has right to protest peacefully. I request all sections of society to maintain peace and harmony.#BharatBandh— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 2, 2018
KEJRIWAL SPEAKS | The "fundamental intent" of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act should be preserved, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today and extended his Aam Aadmi Party's support to Dalit groups protesting against the alleged dilution of its provisions. Kejriwal tweeted, "Under the situation resulting due to Supreme Court's decision on SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, AAP is with the movement of SC/ST community. Central government should deploy top lawyers for the petition in the Supreme Court and the need and fundamental intent of the Act should be preserved."
Mayawati says, "BJP and allies should learn that people who are hopping parties just for the own good have no hold whatsoever on the Dalit community. The Dalit and Adivasi communities are angry over the Supreme Court judgment on the SC/ST Act. They have been raising this concern but the central government kept mum."
BSP supremo Mayawati says, "Dalits today are going towards darkness... They are being deprived of promotion in jobs." She added, "BSP wants to thank the people who supported the Bharat Bandh today... We will continue our struggle. I'm not in Parliament but we will continue with our fight outside the Parliament and bring the central government on its knees."
