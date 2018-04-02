Bharat Bandh LIVE: Seven Killed in MP, Rajasthan and UP as Violence Sweeps Northern States

LIVE Updates: Five people have died in Gwalior, Morena and Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, one person has died due to police firing in Alwar, Rajasthan, and one person has died in Muzaffarnaga, Uttar Pradesh, as protests against the Supreme Court's judgment on SC/ST act turned violent in most of the northern states. In Punjab's Firozpur, protesters openly brandished swords during the protests, while cars in UP were set ablaze. The agitation also reached the capital as angry Dalits blocked roads in Connaught Place. A few protesters were detained by Delhi police. Dalits have come out in heavy number across the country to protest against the dilution of the SC/ST Act by the Supreme Court. In the face of stiff pressure from both within the NDA and opposition, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said that the government does not agree with the Supreme Court's decision and has filed a strong, comprehensive review petition against the apex court's order.



Stay tuned as Sanchari Chatterjee brings you the latest updates:

Apr 2, 2018 6:22 pm (IST)

Apr 2, 2018 6:18 pm (IST) A look at how the Dalit population is distributed in India. (Graphic: Network18 Creatives)

Apr 2, 2018 6:17 pm (IST) Transport and communications services have been severely hit in many states with over 100 trains being affected due to protests during the Bharat Bandh. While some states ordered closure of educational institutions, and curtailed internet and mobile services, incidents of arson, firing and vandalism continued to disrupt Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Punjab, among other states.

Apr 2, 2018 6:10 pm (IST) Jharkhand: 763 people detained in Ranchi district and 850 in east Singhbhum district during Bharat Bandh protests, reports news agency ANI.

Apr 2, 2018 6:08 pm (IST) Rajnath Singh: The Government of India has advised all states to maintain law and order and we are ready to provide assistance to any state that may require so.

Apr 2, 2018 6:07 pm (IST) Rajnath Singh: I appeal to all political parties to help in maintaining harmony among different sections of the society. I also appeal to the people, not to fall prey to rumours and false propaganda unleashed by mischievous elements.

Apr 2, 2018 6:05 pm (IST) Home Minister Rajnath Singh: I am deeply pained by the acts of violence and loss of precious lives in some parts of the country today during protests in context of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act. The Govt. of India is committed to ensuring welfare of SC/STs and other weaker sections and also guaranteeing them full protection of law. The Govt. has already filed a review petition in the Supreme Court to maintain the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act in its presents form.

Apr 2, 2018 6:04 pm (IST) The Congress today held the central government responsible for the loss of life and damage to properties during violent protests by Dalit outfits against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and accused the Centre of taking the issue "lightly". The Opposition party alleged that the Narendra Modi dispensation was not interested in the welfare of Dalits and weaker sections of society.

Apr 2, 2018 6:03 pm (IST) 35-40 policemen and 30-35 protesters have also been injured in violence during the bandh: DIG, Law and Order, Praveen Kumar.

Apr 2, 2018 5:59 pm (IST) Uttar Pradesh DIG, Law & Order: One person has died, three are seriously injured and around 35 have suffered minor injuries during the Bharat Bandh. There will be an inquiry on people spreading rumours on social media. We have detained 448 people for legal action. Only 10% of the state was disrupted, there was peace in 90% of area.

Apr 2, 2018 5:55 pm (IST) DEATH TOLL 7 | One person has died in Uttar Pradesh while three others are seriously injured and around 35 people have suffered minor injuries during the Bharat Bandh here. This takes the total death toll during the violent protests on Monday to seven, with five being killed in Madhya Pradesh and one in Rajasthan.

Apr 2, 2018 5:48 pm (IST) RSS SLAMS 'POISONOUS PROPAGANDA' | RSS has condemned Monday's violence during the Bharat Bandh. RSS Joint General Secretary, Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, has issued a statement saying, "Violence on the Supreme Court judgment on SC/ST Atrocities act is unfortunate. Poisonous propaganda targeting RSS on the SC order is baseless and condemnable. RSS has no links to the SC order on the issue. RSS is opposed to discrimination on caste lines. Laws enacted to curb atrocities against Dalits should be strictly enforced. RSS supports Centre's review petition before the SC. RSS appeals to the people not to fall prey to misinformation and work towards building confidence among people."

Apr 2, 2018 5:43 pm (IST) A look at the sharp increase in cases of caste conflicts in recent years. (Graphic: Network18 Creatives)

Apr 2, 2018 5:16 pm (IST) Jodhpur Police personnel baton charge protesters during 'Bharat Bandh' on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Apr 2, 2018 5:13 pm (IST) DEATH TOLL SIX | Death toll rises to five in Madhya Pradesh as violent clashes dominate the Bharat Bandh called by Dalit organizations on Monday. Another person has died in Rajasthan’s Alwar, taking the total death toll up to six.

Apr 2, 2018 5:04 pm (IST) The Centre has rushed 800 anti-riot policemen to Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh after violent protests erupted during the Bharat Bandh called by Dalit organisations.

Apr 2, 2018 4:59 pm (IST) Home ministry issues statement: “MHA is closely monitoring the situation and we are in constant touch with the states. Whichever state has asked for central forces, they have been made available immediately. MP, UP, Punjab have so far requested for central forces. RAF and CRPF have been made available. We have asked the states to take all preventive measures and maintain public order and ensure the safety of lives of people and property.”

Apr 2, 2018 4:57 pm (IST) The Delhi Assembly discussed the issue in a calling attention motion today and both the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP members opposed the Supreme Court's decision on the legislation. The Supreme Court had on March 20 diluted certain provisions of the Act, in a bid to protect 'honest' public servants discharging bona fide duties from being blackmailed with false cases under the Act.

Apr 2, 2018 4:54 pm (IST) Four people have died, can't confirm number of people injured as yet. Police officials have also got injured. Police is still on field & is trying to restore peace, once that's done we'll file cases & begin inquiry on people who've caused disruption: Makrand Deuskar, IG (law & order), Madhya Pradesh.

Apr 2, 2018 4:51 pm (IST) Congress' Ashok Gehlot condemns violence during the Bharat Bandh protests: There is no place for violence in Democracy, every one has right to protest peacefully. I request all sections of society to maintain peace and harmony.#BharatBandh — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 2, 2018

Apr 2, 2018 4:47 pm (IST) KEJRIWAL SPEAKS | The "fundamental intent" of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act should be preserved, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today and extended his Aam Aadmi Party's support to Dalit groups protesting against the alleged dilution of its provisions. Kejriwal tweeted, "Under the situation resulting due to Supreme Court's decision on SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, AAP is with the movement of SC/ST community. Central government should deploy top lawyers for the petition in the Supreme Court and the need and fundamental intent of the Act should be preserved."

Apr 2, 2018 4:38 pm (IST) Dalit protesters block rail lines in Ghaziabad on Monday afternoon during the nationwide Bharat Bandh. (Image: News18)

Apr 2, 2018 4:34 pm (IST) Congress leader Malikarjun Kharge, says, “Today's Bharat Bandh is the result of this government’s failure in handling Dalit issues. People irrespective of their political affiliations came together for this cause, which is commendable.”

Apr 2, 2018 4:29 pm (IST) BSP MLA DETAINED | According to news agency ANI, SSP Meerut, Manzil Saini has said, "BSP MLA Yogesh Verma is the main conspirator of this violence and we have detained him."

Apr 2, 2018 4:28 pm (IST) Meerut SSP, Manzil Saini says, "More than 200 people have been detained and we are getting cases registered against them. All conspirators and hooligans involved in anti-social activities will be booked under NSA. There have been no casualties so far."

Apr 2, 2018 4:26 pm (IST) Mayawati says, "BJP and allies should learn that people who are hopping parties just for the own good have no hold whatsoever on the Dalit community. The Dalit and Adivasi communities are angry over the Supreme Court judgment on the SC/ST Act. They have been raising this concern but the central government kept mum."

Apr 2, 2018 4:24 pm (IST) Protesters in Meerut set fire to buildings and pelt stones during the Bharat Bandh on Monday. (Image: News18)

Apr 2, 2018 4:20 pm (IST) Mayawati says, "The continuous privatisation of government department is also a conspiracy... BJP doesn't want that the Dalits are promoted... All of this just makes it clear that the Narendra Modi government is against Dalits and backwards.