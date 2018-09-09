English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bharat Bandh: Madhya Pradesh Fuel Pumps to Remain Open, Say Owners
The opposition Congress has called for a nationwide shutdown Monday to protest against rising prices of petrol and diesel as well as the fall in the value of the Rupee in comparison to the US Dollar.
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress Sunday urged people to make the Bharat Bandh a successful one even as an association of fuel pump owners in the state said that their establishments would remain open.
The opposition Congress has called for a nationwide shutdown Monday to protest against rising prices of petrol and diesel as well as the fall in the value of the Rupee in comparison to the US Dollar.
Congress leaders here said that 21 opposition parties as well as several chambers of commerce and traders' bodies were backing its shutdown call.
"People have been suffering due to rising prices of petrol and diesel. Everybody from chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Prime Minister Narendra Modi are keeping mum on this issue," MP Congress chief Kamal Nath said Sunday.
Appealing to people to make the shutdown successful, Nath said that these leaders (from the BJP) used to vehemently protest during the Congress-led UPA government when petrol prices rose to Rs 55 per litre.
Price under the current BJP dispensation had now touched Rs 86 per litre of petrol, Nath pointed out.
Speaking to PTI, Madhya Pradesh Petrol Pump Owners Association president Ajay Singh said that fuel pumps would remain open Monday."Petrol pumps across Madhya Pradesh will remain open and work normally on Monday," Ajay Singh said Sunday.
