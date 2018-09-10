English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bharat Bandh: PM Modi Keeps Mum on Burning Issues, Keeps Talking Swachh Bharat, Says Rahul Gandhi
Flanked by opposition leaders at Ramlila Maidan, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said the Modi government is pitting one Indian against another.
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that hatred was being spread and the country was being divided under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Addressing a protest rally at Ramlila Maidan during the Bharat Bandh organised by the Congress, Gandhi also questioned the “silence” of PM Modi on fuel prices and the Rafale fighter jet deal. “He just keeps talking about Swachh Bharat,” Gandhi, joined by other opposition leaders, said.
Taking a dig at Modi, he said the PM often says that what has happened in the last four years of his rule has not happened in 70 years is actually true. "Hatred is being spread, one Indian is fighting the other, the country is being divided," he said.
Earlier, the Congress chief staged a foot march, kicking off the nationwide shutdown against rising fuel prices. The 1.8-km march was held between Rajghat and Zakir Husain College.
The Congress president first paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial at Rajghat. He also offered water at the memorial which he brought from Kailash Mansarovar yatra before joining other opposition leaders, including Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot, Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni, Ahmed Patel, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Shailja Kumari, Meira Kumar, Jairam Ramesh; NCP's Tariq Anwar, LJD's Sharad Yadav and RJD's Manoj Jha.
This was Gandhi's first public appearance since he returned from the yatra. He had embarked on the yatra on August 31.
Delhi's ruling AAP, which had refused to join the shutdown, also sent its leader Sanjay Singh.
The protest has been called by Congress and Left parties against the spiralling petrol and diesel prices which have reached record levels.
After the end of the march, all the opposition leaders gathered at an Indian Oil petrol pump near the Ramlila Maidan where UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh joined them.
Later, over 200 political leaders and supporters gathered at the ground from where Manmohan Singh and others spoke against the Central government over its failure to curb the price hike.
"The runaway prices of fuel and the free fall in the value of the Rupee shows that the Modi government has completely failed in managing the economy," the Congress had tweeted earlier in the day.
Addressing a protest rally at Ramlila Maidan during the Bharat Bandh organised by the Congress, Gandhi also questioned the “silence” of PM Modi on fuel prices and the Rafale fighter jet deal. “He just keeps talking about Swachh Bharat,” Gandhi, joined by other opposition leaders, said.
Taking a dig at Modi, he said the PM often says that what has happened in the last four years of his rule has not happened in 70 years is actually true. "Hatred is being spread, one Indian is fighting the other, the country is being divided," he said.
Earlier, the Congress chief staged a foot march, kicking off the nationwide shutdown against rising fuel prices. The 1.8-km march was held between Rajghat and Zakir Husain College.
The Congress president first paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial at Rajghat. He also offered water at the memorial which he brought from Kailash Mansarovar yatra before joining other opposition leaders, including Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot, Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni, Ahmed Patel, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Shailja Kumari, Meira Kumar, Jairam Ramesh; NCP's Tariq Anwar, LJD's Sharad Yadav and RJD's Manoj Jha.
This was Gandhi's first public appearance since he returned from the yatra. He had embarked on the yatra on August 31.
Delhi's ruling AAP, which had refused to join the shutdown, also sent its leader Sanjay Singh.
The protest has been called by Congress and Left parties against the spiralling petrol and diesel prices which have reached record levels.
After the end of the march, all the opposition leaders gathered at an Indian Oil petrol pump near the Ramlila Maidan where UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh joined them.
Later, over 200 political leaders and supporters gathered at the ground from where Manmohan Singh and others spoke against the Central government over its failure to curb the price hike.
"The runaway prices of fuel and the free fall in the value of the Rupee shows that the Modi government has completely failed in managing the economy," the Congress had tweeted earlier in the day.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sui Dhaaga Song Khatar Patar has Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma Going for the Kill; Watch Video
- Ben Affleck Gets a Haircut, Enjoys Workout Before Returning to Rehab; See Pics
- Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Clocks 241 kmph Speed at Bonneville Salt Flats
- Lexus ES 300h Hybrid Luxury Sedan Launched in India at Rs 59.13 Lakh
- Neymar Must Focus On Responsibility and Growth as Captain, Says Brazilian Gilberto Silva
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...