Bharat Bandh: Police Promise Action against Cops Seen Vandalising Private Vehicles During Clashes in Malda

Kolkata: After videos of policemen breaking windscreens of private vehicles in Malda’s Sujapur went viral — during a clash between supporters of the nationwide strike on Wednesday and cops – Malda Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said that action will be taken "as per the set procedure" if policemen are found guilty.

Sujapur on Wednesday witnessed tension after a several bandh protesters set police vehicles on fire, attacked officers and blocked National Highway 34, causing problems for the local administration. Government buses and properties were also damaged.

The police officials baton-charged the mob, fired teargas shells and rubber bullets after agitators hurled stones and crude bombs.

While the agitation was on, videos of local police constables breaking windscreens of a few parked private vehicles with their rifle butts went viral.

Both CPI(M) and the Congress condemned the act of the policemen and demanded an independent inquiry.

Rajoria said, “The police is a disciplined force and if found true, action will be taken against the officers involved in the act. We are sending the videos for examination and if found true, we will go with the set procedure applicable in such cases.”

CPI(M) leader Md Salim demanded a high-level inquiry while West Bengal Congress President Somendra Nath Mitra compared the incident with the crackdown by the Uttar Pradesh Police during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“Whatever happened today could be seen everyday in UP. We condemn the act of police and demand stern action against them,” said Mitra.

TMC’s Partha Chatterjee rubbished the allegations and said the truth will soon come out.

During the strike, railway tracks, national highways, and roads were blocked in various parts of the state, affecting normal life. The protesters burnt tyres and clashed with the police in several cities. Stones were hurled at buses, government properties damaged, and even police were attacked in some parts of the state, leading to the arrests of more than 200 agitators.

