The central government on Monday advised all states to beef up security and prevent violence during the Bharat Bandh called by some groups on Tuesday reportedly against caste-based reservations in jobs and education, an official said.The Ministry of Home Affairs also said the districts magistrates and SPs will be personally held responsible for any violence in their area of jurisdiction.The missive came a week after a similar protest saw massive violence in different parts of the country leading to the death of about a dozen people.An official of the MHA said the ministry has issued an advisory to all states to take necessary precautionary measures in view of the calls on social media for Bharat Bandh on April 10 by some groups. "The MHA has advised the states to beef up security and make appropriate arrangements to prevent any untoward incident, including issue of prohibitory orders, if necessary," the official said.The states have been asked to intensify patrolling in all sensitive locations so as to prevent any loss of life or damage to property. "The advisory stressed that district magistrates and superintendents of police be made personally responsible for ensuring that law and order situation remains firmly under control in the areas of their jurisdiction," the official said.While the April 2 Bharat Bandh was called by groups opposing the alleged dilution of SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act by a Supreme Court order, Tuesday’s protest is being reportedly called by people opposed to caste-based reservations in jobs and education.Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh ahead of the country-wide shutdown, a senior police official said.Officials in Madhya Pradesh said that they had been paying particular attention to messages being circulated on social media platforms.Deputy Inspector General of Police, Bhopal, Dharmendra Dubey said that social media messages were being monitored and warned that those spreading hate messages would be booked under section 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.Ajatshatru, Divisional Commissioner of Bhopal said that prohibitory orders under section 144 had been clamped in the city for Tuesday but services including schools, government offices and banks would operate as usual.In Jaipur, too, prohibitory orders have been imposed. Mobile internet service has been blocked for 24 hours in Jaipur from Monday night as a precautionary measure, an official said.