Bharat Bandh: SP, RLD to Support Congress' Bandh Call While BSP Remains Mum

Samajwadi Party has declared that it would support Monday’s Bharat Bandh called by the Congress to protest against the rising prices of petroleum products, inflation and other issues.A statement issued by the Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said that all meetings of the regional heads of the party at the Lucknow office for Monday stand cancelled. It also said that the SP members will stage protests at all the tehsil headquarters.Rashtriya Lok Dal has also announced that it will extend support to the Bharat Bandh called by Congress. Speaking to News18, national spokesperson of RLD, Anil Dubey said, "We are supporting the Bharat Bandh called tomorrow. As per the instructions by the party high command our workers will be actively participating in protest against price hike in petrol and diesel along with other issues."However, the Bahujan Samaj Party has not made any statement about whether or not it would extend support to the Bharat Bandh on Monday.On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee Raj Babbar addressed a press conference and said that members of the Congress party would stage a protest across the state on Monday. “Many opposition parties and traders’ union of the state have also joined us for the protest.”Babbar said that the opposition has been raising the issue of sky-rocketing prices of petrol and diesel while other parties have also been protesting in their own ways.“Even the NDA ally Shiv Sena is opposing the rising fuel prices. I would like to appeal to the common people to support the Bharat Bandh tomorrow.”Stepping up the attack, he further said that the BJP is holding its national executive meet in Delhi and they are least bothered about problems like inflation and rising prices of petroleum products.He added that the prices of petrol and diesel are at an all-time high.“The BJP does not seem to be interested in addressing issues related to the common people,” added Babbar while claiming that the Bharat Bandh will be a grand success.