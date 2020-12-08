Bharat Bandh Today: Haryana and Delhi Police Make Alternate Arrangements

Farmers protesting against the new farm laws introduced by the government of India have called for a "Bharat Bandh" on Tuesday. In view of this, the Haryana and Delhi Police have issued separate advisories on the traffic situation.

Haryana’s Additional Director General of Police for Law and Order, Navdeep Singh Virk said that arrangements have been made by the civil and police administration, according to the directions from the state government. The arrangements will ensure to maintain public peace and order, and prevent any kind of violence. The law-enforcement authorities have also made arrangements to maintain supply of essential items and to facilitate the functioning of traffic and public transport systems across the state. The instructions have also kept in mind about the coronavirus pandemic situation.

According to Virk, police expects some groups to sit on dharna and block various roads and highways within Haryana. Almost all the districts of Haryana except Nuh and Narnaul, are likely to be impacted by big or small road jams during the nationwide bandh. The police is also anticipating some kind of disruptions on various toll plazas in Haryana tomorrow and are prepared for the same.

Main national highways like Delhi-Ambala (NH-44), Delhi-Hisar (NH-9), Delhi-Palwal (NH-19) and Delhi to Rewari (NH-48) might see some traffic disruptions for a short period of the day. The peak time of disruption is expected to be between 12 pm to 3 pm.

The Haryana's ADG of Police said all the residents are being informed about these arrangements beforehand so that they are able to plan and modify their journeys accordingly, to avoid any inconvenience. Every district has been advised to issue local advisories also.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has also assured that adequate arrangements have been made to ensure normal movement during the "Bharat Bandh" on Tuesday. According to PTI, Delhi Police PRO, Eish Singhal said that the city police has also issued a traffic advisory for smooth movement of vehicles and commuters. Anybody who tries to disrupt normal movement or forcefully closes shops will be strongly dealt with, as per the law.

The Delhi Traffic Police is also updating followers on real time developments on Twitter.

Update: Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders *Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders* @dtptraffic @DelhiPolice — DCP TRAFFIC WESTERN RANGE (@DcpWestern) December 8, 2020

They have released information about various routes and roads open and closed due to the ongoing farmers' protests on Delhi borders.