Bharat Bandh Today, Key Routes in UP & Punjab Diverted. Check Latest Traffic Updates Here

Farmer unions have called for a Bharat Bandh on Monday and announced that they would close all the borders connecting to Delhi. In view of this, the police in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab have issued an advisory on traffic diversion.

The Delhi police, meanwhile, said that no protester will be allowed to enter national capital from the three protest sites running on the city limits. “Adequate security arrangements have been made as a precautionary measure in view of the Bharat Bandh. Check posts have been strengthened in the border areas. There will be adequate deployment in all important establishments including India Gate and Vijay Chowk. All the roads connecting Delhi with the villages in the border areas will be strictly checked,” the Delhi police said.

Here is a look at the traffic routes that are diverted by the UP police

- UP Gate: All the traffic coming from Delhi will be diverted via Maharajpur, Seemapuri, Tulsi Niketan.

- Loni Border Indrapuri: All traffic going from Loni border towards Delhi will be diverted towards Delhi via Loni Tiraha, Tila Mor, Bhopura.

- Modinagar Rajchoupla: All traffic coming from Meerut side will be diverted from Partapur Meerut to Meerut-Delhi Expressway. The remaining traffic coming from Meerut side will be diverted from Kadarabad Mohidinpur towards Hapur. The Ghaziabad to Meerut route will be diverted from Muradnagar Ganganahar to Niwari.

- Dasna Peripheral: The Peripheral Way from Hapur and Ghaziabad will remain closed on Monday. The roads via Dasna or Noida will be shut. The traffic coming from Noida will be re-routed towards Ghaziabad via NH-9.

- Duhai Peripheral Toll Plaza: Traffic coming from Meerut will be diverted via ALT intersection, Meerut intersection. From Duhai, no vehicle will be able to go towards Dasna through the Peripheral Way.

Traffic Diversions in Chandigarh

- There will be traffic diversions at six points leading towards the Mullanpur barrier, including the 66KV light point, Khuda Lahora bridge, Dhanas bridge, tubewell turn in Sector 25, T-point near Dhanas Lake and PGIMER Chowk.

- Commuters travelling to Hallomajra light point will be diverted towards the Kalibari light point from Tribune Chowk.

- Traffic coming from the Industrial Area, Phases 1 and 2, at Poultry Farm Chowk will be diverted towards Tribune Chowk.

- The route from Panchkula towards the Hallomajra light point will be diverted towards Baltana village near Raipur Kalan barrier and towards the airport light point at the Makhan Majra turn.

