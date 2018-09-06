Bharat Bandh Today LIVE: BJP Flags Burnt in Bihar as Upper Caste Members Protest Over SC/ST Act

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh:
#MadhyaPradesh: Visuals of protest from Vidisha against SC/ST Act amendments. #BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/ZSsPhsWtX0— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2018
Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh:
#MadhyaPradesh: Visuals of protest from Vidisha against SC/ST Act amendments. #BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/ZSsPhsWtX0— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2018
CLICK TO READ | BJP Faces Caste Conundrum in Hindi Heartland Over Amendment to SC/ST Act
The BJP is in dilemma because while its traditional support base of upper castes is getting increasingly uneasy, Dalits in states like Uttar Pradesh continue to be politically aligned with the BSP.
RECAP | An order passed by the Supreme Court earlier this year on the stringent bail provisions of Prevention of Atrocities Against Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribes Act has spiralled into a political debate that threatens to singe the ruling party.In the face of protests by Dalit groups, the Narendra Modi government had to pass an amendment bill to negate the impact of the SC order. The reaction in the core BJP constituency among the upper castes is now slowly beginning to surface, especially in poll-bound states.
No Heavy Impact in UP for Bharat Bandh | In Uttar Pradesh, not much impact of the Bharat Bandh is being felt so far.
School and colleges are open across districts. Some of the govt employee unions have extended their support to today's bharat bandh call. Baring Agra's Kherabad area, no report of any strong protest so far.
In the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, markets are shut because of Bharat Bandh today:
Shops in Lucknow closed due to nation-wide bandh called against amendment to SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. #BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/MXAeH767iD— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 6, 2018
CLICK TO READ | Parliament Passes Bill to Restore Original SC/ST Atrocity Law
The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, which was passed by the Rajya Sabha by a voice vote, had got the nod of the Lok Sabha on August 6.
Quick Recap| Parliament on August 9 passed a bill to overturn a Supreme Court order concerning certain safeguards against arrest under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe law, with the Rajya Sabha unanimously adopting it amid the din. The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, which was passed by the Rajya Sabha by a voice vote, had got the nod of the Lok Sabha on August 6. The bill rules out any provision for anticipatory bail for a person accused of atrocities against SC/STs, notwithstanding any court order. It provides that no preliminary inquiry will be required for registering a criminal case and an arrest under this law would not be subject to any approval.
Preventive Measures | In the wake of Bharat bandh, police and paramilitary forces take out flag march in Ashok nagar in Madhya Pradesh as a preventive measure. SAPAKS Gwalior unit have taken to the streets in groups of two in order to avoid arrest. Peaceful protests to continue after September 6, including a rally till collectorate on Sep 8.
27,000 Arms Licenses Suspended in Gwalior | Section 144 has been imposed in Gwalior. The district magistrate has also suggested people to not move in groups. In Gwalior, licenses of 27,000 arms have been suspended and actions will be taken against those found carrying arms or weapons. Gwalior-Chambal region, one of the sensitive areas, had witnessed a large-scale violence on April 2 this year during the 'bharat bandh' called by Dalit groups.
The delay in bringing the amendment to nullify the Supreme Court ruling provided space for discontentment. Upper castes in Bihar somehow got disenchanted with the BJP. Taking a cue from the widespread dissatisfaction, the JDU in Bihar initiated reservation for the upper caste poor debate in order to subdue the simmering tension. The BJP, meanwhile, focused on the OBC.
CLICK TO READ | Bharat Bandh: Section 144 in Madhya Pradesh Districts, Police Gear Up for Protests Over SC/ST Act
Bhopal: Ahead of the call for 'Bharat Bandh' on September 6 that was announced by several minority rights organisations in Madhya Pradesh, the government has stepped up security in various parts of the state.
BJP in Dilemma Over SC/ST Act | The BJP is particularly in dilemma because while its traditional support base the upper castes is getting increasingly uneasy. Dalits at large in states like UP are politically aligned with the BSP. On the contrary, strong protests from the upper castes are already visible in poll bound Madhya Pradesh. Even the upper caste leaders within the party are getting restless and have slowly started to voice their concern.
Bharat Bandh in Bihar, Also | It is not just in Madhya Pradesh, but minority groups in Bihar have also announced for a Bharat Bandh today as a way of protest against the central government's amendment to the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act that overrode the Supreme Court's order back in August 9.
Congress & BJP Stay Away from Bharat Bandh| In Madhya Pradesh, the Sawarn community and the OBCs have jointly called for a Bharat Bandh. It is an unlikely combination, hence coordination of the two groups is an issue in Madhya Pradesh. The Bharat Bandh is also being touted as a non-political strike as both the BJP and the Congress are staying away due to their political compulsions.
Former Union Minister and senior BJP OBC leader Prahlad Patel expressed his displeasure over the protests."The role of people from the OBC community has become all the more important in this scenario. For centuries, the OBCs have been acted as a bridge between upper castes and scheduled castes and they will continue to play this role actively in future," he said.
'Keep Close Watch' | Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday ordered district collectors and SPs to keep a close watch on the law and order situation in their respective areas to make sure peace isn’t disrupted at any cost on Thursday. Chouhan has asked officers to communicate with social workers and public representatives.Schools and petrol pumps will remain shut across districts and internet services are likely to be affected
Imposition of Section 144 for Bharat Bandh | The Madhya Pradesh administration has imposed Section 144 under CrPC in four districts — Morena, Shivpuri and Bhind, all three in Gwalior-Chambal region, as well as in Ashok Nagar district in view of the proposed bandh.The Gwalior-Chambal region, one of the sensitive areas, had witnessed a large-scale violence on April 2 this year during the 'bharat bandh' called by Dalit groups.
Call for Bharat Bandh | General and OBC category members have called for a 'Bharat Bandh' today as a way of protest against the amendments brought by the Parliament to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Ahead of the call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ in Madhya Pradesh, the government has stepped up security in various parts of the state.Senior officers said preventive orders have been issued in some districts while instructions have been issued to suspend internet services as and when it is needed, but no formal order has been passed to cut off the internet as of now.
|04 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier
|NEP
|vs
|HK
|95/10
37.5 overs
|96/7
32.3 overs
|04 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier
|UAE
|vs
|OMA
|208/8
50.0 overs
|/
overs
|04 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier
|vs
|SIN
|276/9
50.0 overs
|/
overs
|02 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier
|vs
|SIN
|151/10
42.0 overs
|/
overs
|02 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier
|vs
|MAL
|92/10
31.3 overs
|/
overs