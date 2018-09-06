Bharat Bandh Today LIVE: BJP Flags Burnt in Bihar as Upper Caste Members Protest Over SC/ST Act

BJP flags are burnt in Bihar's Lakhisarai.



Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday ordered district collectors and SPs to keep a close watch on the law and order situation in their respective areas to make sure peace isn’t disrupted at any cost on Thursday. Chouhan has asked officers to communicate with social workers and public representatives. Senior officers said preventive orders have been issued in some districts while instructions have been issued to suspend internet services as and when it is needed, but no formal order has been passed to cut off the internet as of now.



Parliament on August 9 passed a bill to overturn a Supreme Court order concerning certain safeguards against arrest under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe law, with the Rajya Sabha unanimously adopting it amid din. The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, which was passed by the Rajya Sabha by a voice vote, had got the nod of the Lok Sabha on August 6.



The bill rules out any provision for anticipatory bail for a person accused of atrocities against SC/STs, notwithstanding any court order. It provides that no preliminary inquiry will be required for registering a criminal case and an arrest under this law would not be subject to any approval.

The legislation also provides that no preliminary enquiry will be required for registering a criminal case and an arrest under this law would not be subject to any approval. Replying to the debate on the bill in the Upper House, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawar Chand Gehlot said all those who spoke on the bill have supported it.



He said that after the implementation of the law, people belonging to SC/ST communities were able to get justice and relief.



"However, some people went to court due to some reason. On 20 March 2018, Supreme Court gave some decisions which put brakes on the Act implemented by us," he said, referring to the provisions related to filing of FIR and arrest.