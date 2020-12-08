News18 Logo

Bharat Bandh Today LIVE Updates: Farmers Gear Up for Nationwide Peaceful Protest Backed by Oppn; Travel Advisory Issued

News18.com | December 08, 2020, 07:13 IST
Event Highlights

Bharat Bandh Today LIVE Updates: Farmers’ outfits are observing a Bharat Bandh (nationwide shutdown) today to protest against the controversial new agriculture laws, with several trade and transport unions extending support and almost all opposition parties too backing their demands. Farmer leaders said their strike will remain peaceful and that no shops and establishments will be forcibly closed on account of the Bandh. “There will be complete ‘Bharat bandh’ till 3 pm Tuesday, but emergency services will be allowed,” farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal told reporters. The farmer leaders had earlier announced their intention to block all roads leading to Delhi, which has emerged as the epicentre of the protests against the farm laws, and occupy all toll plazas, but on Monday said they do not want to inconvenience the common people and have, hence, kept the timing of the chakka jam (blockade) from 11am to 3 pm.

On the eve of the nationwide strike, the Centre asked all states and Union Territories to tighten security and that peace and tranquillity must be maintained during the strike. A home ministry official told PTI that states have been directed to take precautionary measures so that no untoward incident takes place anywhere in the country. In its advisory, the Union Home Ministry also said that the respective governments must ensure that the Covid-19 guidelines issued with regard to health and physical distancing are strictly followed. The farmers call for the strike has garnered widespread support as trade unions, worker unions, some taxi unions and almost all opposition parties have extended support. The Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Trinamool Congress, DMK and its allies, TRS, RJD, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party and the Left are among the political parties that are backing the strike.
Dec 08, 2020 07:13 (IST)

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has said that her government doesn't support shutdown, but the Trinamool Congress will support the farmers' movement. 

Dec 08, 2020 07:10 (IST)

Secuirty Stepped Up in Karnataka | Security arrangements have been made across Karnataka in wake of 'Bharat Bandh' called for by farmers against new agri-marketing laws, Home Minister of the state Basavaraj Bommai said. While seeking the cooperation of the organisers of the bandh to maintain peace, the Minister said, "Necessary bandobast has been made by police in Bengaluru city and all districts for tomorrow's protest." About 125 platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) have been deployed. Also, instructions have been given to deploy extra forces at strategic points and tolls on highways, Bommai said.

Dec 08, 2020 07:08 (IST)

Haryana Farmers' Delegation Back Agri Laws | A  delegation of 20 farmers from Haryana met Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to extend their support for the new legislations. Calling it a delegation of 'progressive farmers', a member of the team said the group led by Padmashree awardee Kamal Singh Chavan met Tomar in support of the farm laws enacted in September and demanded the government may amend some provisions but it should not repeal them. The delegation members said they were individual farmers and representatives of farmer producer organisations (FPOs). The delegation included Bharatiya Kisan Union (Attar) National President Attar Singh Sandhu.

Dec 08, 2020 07:00 (IST)

Haryana Police has issued a travel advisory stating that people may face traffic blockages on various roads and highways of the state due to the shutdown. "The main national highways Delhi-Ambala (NH-44), Delhi-Hisar (NH-9), Delhi-Palwal (NH-19) and Delhi to Rewari (NH-48) may also see some traffic disruptions for a short time. The peak time of impact is expected to be between 12 pm to 3 pm,"  police said. 

Dec 08, 2020 06:54 (IST)

Kerala to Approach SC over Farm Bills |  Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar on Monday said the state government is all set to approach the Supreme Court against the Bills. Kumar said that these Bills are against the interests of the farmers and the Kerala government would not implement them at any cost. "We will approach the Supreme Court and are prepared to face the consequences arising out of it. The Centre has no business intruding in the matters which comes under the state's jurisdictions," said Kumar.

Dec 08, 2020 06:52 (IST)

Railways Fears Blockades in 16 States | Anticipating rail blockades in 16 states, the Railways has issued directives for maintaining law and order in trains and station premises, cautioning zonal railways against pro-left wing extremists participating in Tuesday's 'Bharat Bandh'. Director general, Railway Protection Force, Arun Kumar has asked general managers of zonal railways to keep vigil to contain the impact of the nationwide strike called by farmer groups against the three agri laws.

Dec 08, 2020 06:48 (IST)

In view of the ongoing farmers' protest and Covid-19 situation across the country, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will not be celebrating her birthday tomorrow, December 9.  

Dec 08, 2020 06:44 (IST)

Prakash Singh Badal Calls Upon PM | Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Monday called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "show magnanimity" and immediately scrap the three central farm laws "as a first step" towards the resolution of farmers' demands."The scars of wounds already inflicted will take a long time to heal," he said. The veteran Shiromani Akali Dal leader, a former ally of the NDA, also demanded that "100 per cent procurement of farmers' produce be purchased at minimum support price as per the Swaminathan formula and it be made a statutory right of the farmer". Badal, whose Shiromani Akali Dal had parted company with the NDA over the farmers' issue, returned his Padma Vibhushan award to the government last week to protest the Haryana government's use of force against the Delhi-bound farmers.

Dec 08, 2020 06:38 (IST)

Sixth Round of Talks Tomorrow | The Centre and the farmer unions will hold the sixth round of talks a day after the bandh as previous discussions failed to end the deadlock. Targeted by opposition parties for the deadlock, the BJP hit back and accused them of "shameful double standards", claiming many of them had endorsed these reforms when in power or had supported them in Parliament.

Dec 08, 2020 06:37 (IST)

The farmers call for the strike has garnered widespread support as trade unions, worker unions, some taxi unions and almost all opposition parties have extended support. The Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Trinamool Congress, DMK and its allies, TRS, RJD, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party and the Left are among the political parties that are backing the strike. Appealing to everyone to join the "symbolic" bandh, farmer leaders said they will block key roads during their 'chakka jam' as part of their stir, which has drawn people from northern states especially Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi since the last 12 days.

Dec 08, 2020 06:32 (IST)

On the eve of the nationwide strike, the Centre asked all states and Union Territories to tighten security and that peace and tranquillity must be maintained during the strike. A home ministry official told PTI that states have been directed to take precautionary measures so that no untoward incident takes place anywhere in the country. In its advisory, the Union Home Ministry also said that the respective governments must ensure that the Covid-19 guidelines issued with regard to health and physical distancing are strictly followed.

Dec 08, 2020 06:28 (IST)

The farmer leaders had earlier announced their intention to block all roads leading to Delhi, which has emerged as the epicentre of the protests against the farm laws, and to occupy all toll plazas. But on Monday they said they do not want to cause inconvenience to common people and have, hence, kept the timing of the chakka jam (blockade) from 11am to 3 pm. On the eve of the nationwide strike, the Centre asked all states and Union Territories to tighten security and that peace and tranquillity must be maintained during the strike.

Dec 08, 2020 06:25 (IST)

Farmers’ outfits will observe a Bharat Bandh (nationwide shutdown) today to protest against the controversial new agriculture laws. The shutdown  is expected to have an impact in several states as several trade and transport unions have extended support and almost all opposition parties, too, backed their demands. The farmer leaders have said the strike will remain peaceful and no shops or establishments will be forcibly closed on account of the Bandh. “There will be complete ‘Bharat bandh’ till 3 pm Tuesday, but emergency services will be allowed,” farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said.  

Farmers raise slogans during their agitation against the Centre's new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Appealing to everyone to join the "symbolic" bandh, farmer leaders said they will block key roads during their 'chakka jam' as part of their stir, which has drawn people from northern states especially Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi since the last 12 days. "Our bandh is different from that of political parties. It is a four-hour symbolic bandh for an ideological cause. We want that there should be no problem to the common people. We appeal to them not to travel during this period," farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said.

"We also urge shopkeepers to shut their outlets during this period," he said. Bhartiya Kisan Ekta Sangathan president Jagjit Singh Dallewala asked farmers to maintain peace and not to try enforce the shutdown.

The leader also claimed the bandh will be effective across the country. "The Modi government will have to accept our demands. We want nothing less than a withdrawal of the new farm laws," farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said.

The Centre and the farmer unions will hold the sixth round of talks a day after the bandh as previous discussions failed to end the deadlock. Targeted by opposition parties for the deadlock, the BJP hit back and accused them of "shameful double standards", claiming many of them had endorsed these reforms when in power or had supported them in Parliament.

