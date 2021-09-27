Bharat Bandh Today LIVE Updates: Delhi-UP Traffic Hit as Farmers’ Protest Begins; Punjab-Haryana Border Blocked Till 4pm, Trains Halted

Bharat Bandh Today LIVE Updates: Farmers’ unions have called for ‘Bharat Bandh’ (nationwide shutdown) today against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of over 40 farm unions spearheading the farmers’ agitation, has appealed to people from all walks of life to join the protest. Several political parties and state governments have extended their support to the farmers for the nationwide shutdown. The farmers’ outfit on Sunday appealed for complete peace during the Bandh and urged all Indians to join the strike. “SKM appeals to every Indian to join this nationwide movement and make the ‘Bharat Bandh’ a resounding success. In particular, we appeal to all organisations of workers, traders, transporters, businessmen, students, youth and women and all social movements to extend solidarity with the farmers that day,” the statement had said. The SKM also urged all political parties and state governments to lend their support to this ‘Bharat Bandh’ and stand with the farmers in their “quest to defend principles of democracy and federalism”.
However, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has urged farmers not to protest and said the government is ready to hold discussions on the issue. “I urge farmers to adopt the path of discussion by leaving the path of protests. Central government is ready to discuss any issues raised by farmers,” he said in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Sunday. Farmers from different parts of the country, especially Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi borders since November last year, demanding the repeal of the three contentious farm laws that they fear would do away with the Minimum Support Price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations. The government, however, has been projecting the three laws as major agricultural reforms. Over 10 rounds of talks between the two parties have failed to break the deadlock.
The bandh will be held from 6am to 4pm on Monday during which all government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments as well as public events and functions will be closed throughout the country.
Mayawati Extends Support to 'Bharat Bandh' Called by Farmers Against Agri Laws | Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati yesterday said her party will support a peaceful 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers against the Centre's three farm laws. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has given a Bharat Bandh call for September 27.
In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, "The farmers of the country do not endorse the three farm laws brought in a hurry by the Centre, and are sad about it." "They have been protesting for the past 10 months in the country and aggressively, especially around Delhi. They have given the call of 'Bharat Bandh' and BSP supports its peaceful organising."
Newly appointed Chief Minister pf Punjab Charanjit Channi on Twitter said that he stands with the farmers and appealed to the Centre to repeal the three farm laws. "Our farmers have been struggling for their rights since more than a year and it is high time that their voice is heard. I request the farmers to raise their voice in a peaceful manner," he said.
In view of the 'Bharat Bandh', Haryana Police has issued an advisory stating that people may face traffic blockages in the state.
A police spokesman said elaborate arrangements have been put in place in Haryana. The primary objective of the arrangements is to maintain law and order, prevent violence and to facilitate the functioning of traffic and public transport systems.
He also appealed to the farmers to raise their issues peacefully without disturbing law and order situation. Stern action as per the law would be taken against the elements trying to disturb public order under the guise of bandh call, he added.
Hundreds of Farmers Block Highways in Punjab, Haryana | Hundreds of farmers on Monday blocked major highways, including National Highway 1 linking Delhi with parts of Haryana and Punjab, following a nationwide call by farmers' unions to demand scrapping of three Central farm laws. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions, has announced to observe the protest.
All emergency establishments and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue work and people attending to personal emergencies will be exempted. “Needless to emphasise, the bandh will be enforced in a voluntary and peaceful manner,” the SKM had said in a statement.
