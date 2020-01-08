Bharat Bandh LIVE: Banking, Transport Services May be Hit as Trade Unions Call for Nationwide Strike Today

Event Highlights Protesters Block Railway Track in Howrah

Trade Union Demands

Bank Services to be Affected

Bharat Bandh Today



The unions have been calling for action on a list of demands, which they say have been ignored by the government.

The unions have been calling for action on a list of demands, which they say have been ignored by the government.

Central trade unions, except the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), have called for a nationwide strike today, citing dissatisfaction with the government's "policy and action" towards workers. This is the fourth nationwide strike called by 10 central trade unions since the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government came to power in 2014. Nearly 25 crore people are expected to take part in this all-India strike to protest against the government's "anti-people" policies.

Jan 8, 2020 8:41 am (IST) WATCH: A North Bengal State Transport Corporation(NBSTC) bus driver wears a helmet in wake of Bharat Bandh call given by 10 trade unions against 'anti-worker' policies of central government.

Siliguri: A North Bengal State Transport Corporation(NBSTC) bus driver wears a helmet in wake of protests during #BharatBandh called by ten trade unions against 'anti-worker policies of Central Govt' #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/ZCbe7uRq4m — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2020 Jan 8, 2020 7:57 am (IST) Protesters Block Railway Track in Howrah | Protesters have blocked railway track in Howrah and Kanchrapara,North 24 Parganas amid Bharat Bandh call given by 10 trade unions today against the 'anti-worker' policies of central government. Jan 8, 2020 7:55 am (IST) In a joint statement issued on Monday, the unions said, “The attitude of the government is that of contempt towards labour as we construe from its policies and actions. It is more than four years since the last Indian Labour Conference (ILC) was held in July 2015. The last meeting of the Group of Ministers constituted to discuss the 12-point charter of demands was held in August 2015. Since then nothing proceeded in that regard.” Jan 8, 2020 7:55 am (IST) Other demands of the unions include a halt in the merger process of 12 public sector banks, no disinvestment and strategic sales of the central public sector units and bar on employing contract workers for ‘perennial nature of work’. Jan 8, 2020 7:53 am (IST) The unions have asked for a minimum monthly pension of Rs 6,000, up from Rs 1,000. It had earlier demanded a minimum monthly pension of Rs 3,000. A six-time hike in the minimum pension to workers will require a huge budgetary support from the Union government – a key reason why it has not accepted any demand to hike the minimum pension as yet. Jan 8, 2020 7:52 am (IST) Additionally, the unions have demanded ‘worker’ status to all scheme workers, such as the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and those who work in providing mid-day meals in schools. Since these workers are not officially categorised as ‘workers’, they are not protected by most labour laws in the country. Jan 8, 2020 7:48 am (IST) One of the key demands has been to increase the minimum wage of workers. While it is a long-standing demand -- unions have asked for monthly minimum wage to be set at Rs 15,000 for workers in the past -- they now demand the government to hike it to Rs 21,000. Jan 8, 2020 7:47 am (IST) Trade Union Demands | The unions have a 13-point charter of demands, which includes urgent measures to contain price-rise by "universalisation of public distribution system" and "containing unemployment through concrete measures for employment generation".

Jan 8, 2020 7:42 am (IST) Banking services like deposit and withdrawal, cheque clearing and instrument issuance are expected to be impacted. However, services at private sector banks are unlikely to be affected. Other than banking, transport and other key services are also likely to be disrupted in many states.

Jan 8, 2020 7:41 am (IST) Various bank employee associations, including All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), Indian National Bank Employees' Federation (INBEF), Indian National Bank Officers Congress (INBOC) and Bank Karmachari Sena Mahasangh (BKSM), have expressed their willingness to participate.

The workmen staff of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will also join the strike, said sources in its employees' unions.

"The All India Reserve Bank Employees Association (AIRBEA) and All India Reserve Bank Workers Federation (AIRBWF) will join the strike in solidarity with the central trade unions," AIRBEA general secretary Samir Ghosh said on Tuesday. Jan 8, 2020 7:33 am (IST) Bharat Bandh Today | More than 10 opposition-backed trade unions will be spearheading a nationwide 24-hour strike today to protest what they call the Centre’s anti-people policies. More than 25 crore workers are expected to stay away from work.



