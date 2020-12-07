Bharat Bandh Tomorrow: All You Need to Know

Protesting farmers have called for a “Bharat Bandh” on December 8 after several rounds of talks with the Central government have not yielded any result. Farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been agitating on the outskirts of Delhi against the three new farm laws. Last week, they said that they would occupy toll plazas on December 8.

"In our meeting today, we have decided to give a 'Bharat Bandh' call on December 8 during which we will also occupy all toll plazas," PTI reported on December 4, quoting a farmer leader named Harvinder Singh Lakhwal.

Agitating farmers say that the new farm laws would do away with the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

Traffic Alert

Delhi Traffic Police have issued traffic alerts for commuters through Twitter. "Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. NH 44 is closed on both sides. Take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Avoid Outer Ring Rd , GTK road, NH 44," tweeted the traffic police.

Here are some more alerts by the police.

Centre’s stand

Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary on Sunday reiterated that the farm laws would not be repealed, reported ANI. However, he added that some amendments to the Acts can be made to acknowledge agitating farmers' demands.

"These laws passed by the government will give freedom to farmers. We always said farmers should have the right to sell their crop wherever they want. Even Swaminathan Commission's report recommends that. I don't think the laws should be repealed," said Choudhary.

Opposition parties extend support

Several opposition parties last week announced support to the Bharat Bandh. The RJD, the Trinamool Congress and the Left parties have extended their support to the countrywide strike. DMK leader MK Stalin spearheaded the protests in Tamil Nadu. The Congress has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to test the patience of farmers. "Congress Party stands as one with our Farmers & Farm Labourers in the 8th December ‘Bharat Bandh’. Drunk with power, an arrogant BJP Govt can’t hear the anguish nor feel the pain of India’s ‘Annadata’!” tweeted spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, using the hashtag '8 December Bharat Bandh'.

The opposition is also demanding that the farm laws be completely annulled.