Bharat Bandh in Bihar: Traffic Affected in Rural Areas of Patna, Muzaffarpur Districts

Reports of traffic blockades have so far come from rural areas of Patna district, Muzaffarpur, Lakhisarai and Nalanda districts. In the state capital, private schools remained closed.

PTI

Updated:September 10, 2018, 12:00 PM IST
Bharat Bandh in Bihar: Traffic Affected in Rural Areas of Patna, Muzaffarpur Districts
Congress workers protest in Bihar's Muzaffarpur (News18)
Patna: The 'Bharat Bandh' called by the Congress, to protest spiralling fuel prices, got off to a start in Bihar on Monday with no incidents of violence reported till 10.30 am.

Reports of traffic blockades have so far come from rural areas of Patna district, Muzaffarpur, Lakhisarai and Nalanda districts, police said. In the state capital, private schools remained closed. In Bihar, the bandh which has been called by the Congress, is being supported by the RJD, NCP, Samajwadi Party, Left Front, SP and HAM(S).

The bandh will be observed between 9 am to 3 pm during which leaders and workers from opposition parties would hit the streets requesting people to cooperate and support the bandh, senior Bihar Congress leader and MLC Prem Chandra Mishra said Sunday.
