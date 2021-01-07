Bharat Biotech Complete Enrollment of 25,800 Volunteers for Covaxin Phase-3 Trials

Bharat Biotech has completed enrollment of 25,800 volunteers for the Phase-3 trials of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, Suchitra Ella, joint managing director, Bharat Biotech International Ltd said on Thursday. In a message posted on the company's Twitter account, she thanked clinical trial sites, principal investigators and health workers for their support and trust in the "public- private partnership" vaccine discovery.

"My deep appreciation to all the volunteers for reposing and expressing Pro Vaccine Public Health Voluntarism in the phase-3 clinical trials of India's 1st fully indigenous COVID-19 vaccine," she said referring to Covaxin. The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has recently given Emergency Use Authorisation for Covaxin.

The Phase III human clinical trials of Covaxin began mid-November, targeted to be done in 26,000 volunteersacross India. The company had said it is the only Phase-3 efficacy study for a COVID-19 vaccine, and the largest efficacy trial (Phase-3) ever conducted for any vaccine in India..

