Bharat Biotech Gets DGCI Nod for Emergency Use of Covaxin for Children Above 12 Years

The Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) on Saturday gave Bharat Biotech approval for emergency use authorisation of Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine for children in the 12-18 years age group, according to reports. The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) had in October recommended DGCI to grant emergency use to Covaxin for children.

Covaxin is now the second vaccine cleared for use for children in India. In August, Zydus Cadila’s three-dose DNA jab was allowed to be used on adults and children over the age of 12. According to reports, Covaxin will be administered in children in two doses, with a gap of 28 days between the first and second doses. The gap and dosage of vaccine for adults and children will be the same according to the trial data submitted to the government.

Medanta Chairman Dr Naresh Trehan welcomed the announcement and termed it as a big relief. “In view of omicron spreading rapidly, it’s great news," he told News18. “It would help if the data were put out in public," he said.

Bharat Biotech has submitted data from clinical trials in the 2-18 years age group for Covaxin (BBV152) to Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in October. The data has been thoroughly reviewed by the CDSCO and SEC and have provided their positive recommendations, the vaccine maker had said in a statement.

