CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#Heatwave#LIC#RajThackeray
Home » News » India » Bharat Biotech Seeks DCGI Nod for Covaxin Booster Trial Among Children Aged 2 to 18
1-MIN READ

Bharat Biotech Seeks DCGI Nod for Covaxin Booster Trial Among Children Aged 2 to 18

Bharat Biotech on April 29 submitted an application for conducting phase 2/3 trial of Covaxin as precaution dose in healthy volunteers aged 2 to 18. (Image: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File)

Bharat Biotech on April 29 submitted an application for conducting phase 2/3 trial of Covaxin as precaution dose in healthy volunteers aged 2 to 18. (Image: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File)

The precaution dose of Covaxin and Covishield is being administered to all those above 18 years old and have completed nine months after the second dose

News Desk

Bharat Biotech has sought permission from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for conducting a phase 2/3 study of Covaxin, its indigenous vaccine against Covid-19, as a booster dose for those aged between 2 and 18. The precaution dose of Covaxin and Covishield is being administered to all those above 18 years old and have completed nine months after the second dose.

“The Hyderabad-based firm had on April 29 submitted an application to DCGI seeking permission to conduct phase 2/3 trial to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of Covaxin as a booster dose in healthy volunteers aged 2 to 18 years," a source told PTI. The study is likely to be conducted at six sites, including AIIMS Delhi and Patna.

India started vaccinating its healthcare and frontline workers as well as co-morbid senior citizens with a precaution dose on January 10. In March, all aged above 60 became eligible for the shot once the co-morbidity clause was removed. On April 10, India began administering the precaution jabs to all aged above 18 at private vaccination centres.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:May 04, 2022, 18:13 IST