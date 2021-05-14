Bharat Biotech Setting Up Covaxin Vaccine Unit in Karnataka's Maluru, Says Deputy CM

Bharat Biotech will establish a manufacturing unit for the production of Covaxin covid-19 vaccine in Maluru industrial area of Kolara district, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwatha Narayana said.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech is the manufacturer of Covaxin, one of the two vaccines being used in the national inoculation drive.

“Being close to the state capital, Maluru has good transport facilities including train services. The government has approved the project and the company is processing administrative requisites. Civil construction works have already begun and will be completed to facilitate the functioning of the manufacturing operations as early as possible," said Narayana, who is also the state Covid task force head.

“Other vaccine manufacturing companies, including Serum Insititute of India (SII) is also invited to set up a manufacturing unit in the region," he added.

100-bedded Hospitals in All Constituencies

In order to combat the second wave and as a preparation to face the possible third wave, every assembly constituency in the state needs to have a 100-bed hospital with oxygenated and ICU beds, he said.

Karnataka has placed orders for three crore doses of vaccines, including two crore doses of Covishield and one crore doses of Covaxin. Of these, 8.94 lakh doses have been received — 7.5 lakh doses of Covishield and 1.44 lakh doses of Covaxin.

The state is also floating global tenders for an additional two crore doses.

At least 14.87 lakh beneficiaries have completed 6 weeks after taking the Covishield vaccine and are eligible for the second dose. Over 5.10 lakh beneficiaries have completed 4 weeks after taking the first dose of Covaxin and are eligible for the second dose. A total of 19.97 lakh persons are eligible for the second vaccine shot as of May 13.

“It is necessary to complete the second dose as early as possible to ensure full protection against the infection to the people who have taken the first shot. Hence, we have decided to utilize the entire stock available in the state for the second dose of the eligible beneficiaries," Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Thursday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here