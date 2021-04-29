Bharat Biotech Slashes Price of Covaxin to Rs 400 from Rs 600 per Dose for State Govts

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech on Friday slashed the price of its Covaxin vaccine to Rs 400 per dose for state governments. The earlier price of the dose was capped at Rs 600 for state governments and Rs 1200 per dose for private hospitals. Bharat Biotech’s move comes a day after the Serum Institute of India reduced the price of its Covishield vaccine from Rs 400 to Rs 300 per dose for states.

“Recognising the enormous challenges to the public healthcare system, we have made Covaxin available to state governments at a price of Rs 400 per dose," the company said in its statement.

Bharat Biotech - COVAXIN® Announcement - April 29, 2021 pic.twitter.com/RgnROIfUCe— BharatBiotech (@BharatBiotech) April 29, 2021

The government had earlier the SII and Bharat Biotech, makers of the two vaccines currently in use in India, to lower their prices. The move came ahead of India’s move to expand its drive to include all adults from May 1 under a liberalised and modified vaccination policy. It also came amidst a controversy over the prices announced by the two makers for the next phase. While some argue the prices are on the higher side, others demand one price for one nation.

