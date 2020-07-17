INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Bharat Biotech Starts Human Trial of Anti-coronavirus Vaccine at PGI Rohtak: Minister Anil Vij

Representative image.

Representative image.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said three subjects were enrolled for the trials on Friday and all have tolerated the vaccine very well.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 17, 2020, 3:46 PM IST
Share this:

The human trial of Bharat Biotech's anti-COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin began at Rohtak's Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences on Friday, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij wrote on Twitter.

"Human trial with Corona vaccine (COVAXIN) of Bharat Biotech started at PGI Rohtak today," Vij, who is also the Home and Science & Technology minister said.

"Three subjects were enrolled today. All have tolerated the vaccine very well. There were no adverse effects," Vij further said in his tweet.

Bharat Biotech got the country's drug regulator's approval to start clinical trials of its anti-Corona vaccine Covaxin recently.

There are over seven anti-corona vaccines at various stages of development in the country with two of them having received the drug regulator's go-ahead to start the human clinical trials of their vaccines.

Earlier this month, Zydus had said it has received approval from authorities to start human trials for its anti-COVID-19 vaccine.

Next Story
Loading