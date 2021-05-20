Bharat Biotech to Ramp Up Covaxin Production by Additional 200 Million With New Gujarat Plant

Bharat Biotech on Thursday said it has ramped up additional manufacturing capacities for the Covaxin covid-19 jabs as the country faces a severe shortage of vaccines. Chiron Behring, a subsidy of Bharat Biotech in Ankleshwar, Gujarat, plans to produce 200 million doses of Covaxin per annum in the GMP facilities that are already operational for the production of vaccines based on Inactivated Vero Cell Platform Technology, under stringent levels of GMP and biosafety, the company said in a statement.

The addition in manufacturing capabilities takes the volume of covaxin doses to up to 1 billion doses per annum, the company said. The company ramped up capacities at its own established campuses specialised for manufacturing inactivated viral vaccines under the highest biosafety levels.

Product availability at Ankleshwar to commence from Q4 2021, it added.

Bharat Biotech had already deployed multiple production lines at its Hyderabad and Bengaluru campuses amid growing challenges faced by the country and the drastically slowed speed of the national vaccination drive in face of depleted vaccine stocks.

