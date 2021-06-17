Bharat Biotech Trashes Reports of Submitting Phase-3 Data to WHO

Hyderabad-based pharma major Bharat Biotech on Wednesday issued a clarification to refute reports that claimed that the company had submitted its Phase-3 trial data to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“The news reports on Bharat Biotech submitting Phase-3 data to WHO is incorrect and lacks any evidence,” said Bharat Biotech in a tweet.

Earlier, some reports in the media had claimed that Bharat Biotech has submitted phase-3 trial data to WHO for clearance.

Amid concerns over the effectiveness and scientific standards of its indigenously-developed Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, BB said last week that it had so far published nine research studies on its safety and efficacy.

“Covaxin’s scientific standards+commitment is transparent. Academic journals, peer reviewers, NIV-ICMR-BB researchers -scientists,9 studys & data published," BharatBiotech CoFounder & Joint MD Suchitra Ella said in a tweet.

Covaxin, a whole-virion inactivated coronavirus vaccine, is the first and only product to have published any data from human clinical trials in India, Bharat Biotech said. “It is the only product to have any data on emerging variants. It is also the first and only COVID-19 vaccine to have efficacy data in Indian populations," it added.

