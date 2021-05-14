india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#WTC2021#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Bharat Biotech Unit to Make Pune Plant Functional by Aug-end
1-MIN READ

Bharat Biotech Unit to Make Pune Plant Functional by Aug-end

A nurse prepares to administer the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine under the COVAX scheme against the COVID-19 at the Eka Kotebe General Hospital in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (Reuters)

A nurse prepares to administer the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine under the COVAX scheme against the COVID-19 at the Eka Kotebe General Hospital in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (Reuters)

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech is the manufacturer of Covaxin, one of the two vaccines being used in the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive.

Biovet Pvt Ltd, an associate firm of Bharat Biotech, is confident of making a plant at Manjari in Pune ”fully functional” for vaccine production by August-end, a senior administrative official has said. Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech is the manufacturer of Covaxin, one of the two vaccines being used in the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive.

Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao and district collector Rajesh Deshmukh visited the plant on Wednesday. The Bombay High Court recently permitted Biovet to take possession of a ready-to-use vaccine manufacturing plant, built on a 12-hectare plot at Manjari in Pune, to produce Covaxin.

”The plant has a ready infrastructure. Another strength of the company is that it is very competent and has a dedicated team….I do not think there is any need to create any infrastructure to start production. Everything is in place,” Rao told .

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:May 14, 2021, 10:34 IST