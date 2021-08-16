Bharat Biotech Working on Nasal Vaccine That Will Work as Booster Covid-19 Dose: Report

India may soon get a nasal vaccine which, if administered, will act as a Covid-19 booster dose and protect from infection.

Speaking at the Times Now India@75: The Freedom Summit on Sunday, Dr Krishna Ella, chairman and managing director of Bharat Biotech, said the Hyderabad-based Company is working on a combination of Covaxin followed by a nasal vaccine “so that Covaxin primes the system of innate immunity and then the boost by the nasal which produces three immune responses — the IGG, the IGA and then mucosal immunity.”

“All three immunities are powerful and can protect a person from getting infected,” Ella said.

Amid growing concerns over the spread of the new Delta variant of coronavirus, The Serum Institute of India (SII) had last week said that a booster dose provides a four-fold increase in neutralising antibody levels.

Additional studies in Britain and elsewhere are testing if the Novavax shot could be used as a booster after other types of Covid-19 vaccines.

Citing clinical trials, the SII said a booster shot of a Novavax vaccine six months after completing the second dose of an approved vaccine could provide increased protection against the delta variant and other variants, the trial data said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here