Bharat Biotech's Intranasal Covid-19 Booster Gets DCGI Approval for Emergency Use Authorisation

The booster dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 nasal vaccine iNCOVACC on Friday received emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). As per the vaccine manufacturer, the nasal route has excellent potential for vaccination due to the organised immune systems of the nasal mucosa.

iNCOVACC is India’s first nasal vaccine developed against Covid-19, sources told CNBC-TV18. The EUA has been granted for restricted emergency use as the third dose for adults irrespective of having been administered Covaxin or Covishield vaccine doses, an IANS report said.

The vaccine manufacturer said the nasal route has excellent potential for vaccination due to the organised immune systems of the nasal mucosa.

The intranasal immunisation of ChAd-SARS-CoV-2-S can create an immune response in the nose, which is the point of entry for the virus. The booster dose will thereby protect against disease, infection, and transmission.

The nasal vaccine can be taken after six months of the second dose. As this is non-invasive and needle-free, it becomes easy to administer.

The intranasal vaccine stimulates a broad immune response and it is likely to block both infection and transmission of Covid-19, Bharat Biotech claimed.

On September 6, DCGI had approved its intranasal Covid vaccine iNCOVACC for restricted emergency use in those aged above 18 years.

Bharat Biotech had also applied for market authorisation for the intranasal heterologous booster from the DCGI, reported ANI. The vaccine will be administered as a booster shot after Covishield and Covaxin.

Read all the Latest India News here