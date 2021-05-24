Bharat Biotech's Third Dose Trial of Covid Vaccine to Start in AIIMS Patna and Delhi Today

Bharat Biotech, the company that manufactures Covaxin, has started trials on Monday for booster dose at AIIMS Patna and Delhi.

The study will be conducted in phase two clinical trial participants. The study had begun in April after the vaccine manufacturer got DCGI’s approval for third Covaxin dose.

The booster dose is to be given six months after the participants had received their second dose in the trial, which had taken place between September and October 2020.

Bharat Biotech had got permission from the expert panel of Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct clinical trials for a third booster dose of Covaxin on a few of its volunteers in April.

Earlier, Pfizer and Moderna had announced that people who have received both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Covid-19 vaccines will probably need a booster shot this year and might need an annual shot thereafter.

