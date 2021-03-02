'Bharat Ka Amrut Mahotsav' to Be Held from Mar 12 in Celebration of 75 Years of Independence

A three-week long festival will be held across the country beginning March 12 as part of celebrations to mark 75 years of independence, officials said Tuesday. During the ’Bharat Ka Amrut Mahotsav’, to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, commemoration activities will be held in every state and Union Territory where India’s glorious history, culture, technological development and digital intervention will be showcased.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla Tuesday discussed with top officials of the state governments and UT administrations the preparation for the festival to be held from March 12-April 5 — 75 weeks prior to the 75th year of Independence in 2022 and it will extend upto Independence Day of 2023, a government official said. The idea behind the Mahotsav’ is to showcase accomplishments since 1947 so as to instill a sense of pride and to create a vision for India@2047’, the official said.

The celebrations will mark the anniversary of Dandi March’ and there shall be a curtain-raiser event in different locations across the country on the same day. The commemorations will include 75 events for 75 weeks with one prominent event every week and the programmes will be planned at 75 places or monuments of historical significance spread across states and UTs.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the union home secretary asked the states and UTs to plan various commemoration activities for the event and underlined that every state and UT will launch a campaign with an emphasis on India’s glorious history and culture, technological development and digital intervention, another official said. It was emphasised that commemorations like anniversaries of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Sri Aurobindo, Subash Chander Bose and events around inspiring leaders of freedom struggle may be taken up, besides local freedom fighters and unsung heroes may also be celebrated. During the meeting, it was explained that the activities that range from cycle rallies, exhibitions, digital shows, yoga camps, essay competition involving children, local innovation challenge competitions, virtual events, social media campaigns etc. will ensure involvement of women self help groups, local industry, trade bodies, civil society organisations and students.