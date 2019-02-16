English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Bharat Ke Veer' Website Getting Slow Due to Tremendous Response From Public, Says Rajnath Singh
The 'Bharat ke Veer' trust was formed on September 6 last year for providing assistance to the families of slain Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel.
File photo of Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday that due to tremendous response from the people to contribute voluntarily to the "Bharat ke Veer" trust to support the families of the CRPF troopers killed in Pulwama, its website was "getting slow."
Taking to twitter to inform the people who want to contribute to the "Bharart ke Veer" trust voluntarily, Singh said, "During the last few days there has been a tremendous response from people wanting to contribute through the website. MHA is grateful for this support."
"However, due to heavy traffic, sometimes a slow down is reported in accessing the website," he said in a series of tweets.
"It is also reported that some unscrupulous elements are soliciting contributions from people through other accounts. It is advised that people desirous of supporting families of martyrs of CAPFs should only contribute through the website," he said.
The "Bharat ke Veer" trust was formed on September 6 last year for providing assistance to the families of slain Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel.
The trust is headed by the Union Home Secretary. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and former shuttler and ace badminton coach Pullela Gopichand are among the six trustees. The Ministry of Home Affairs took up the initiative in 2017.
