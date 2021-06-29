CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Memorial & Cultural Centre Will Popularise Ambedkar's Ideals: PM Modi
Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Memorial & Cultural Centre Will Popularise Ambedkar's Ideals: PM Modi

File photo of PM Narendra Modi.

The memorial will come up in 5493.52 sq metre area and also have a 25-ft high statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Memorial and Cultural Centre at Lucknow will further popularise the ideals of the architect of India's Constitution. President Ram Nath Kovind laid the foundation stone of the centre in the capital of Uttar Pradesh. The memorial will come up in 5493.52 sq metre area and also have a 25-ft high statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar.

In a tweet Modi said, "The 'Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Memorial and Cultural Centre, Lucknow' will further popularise the ideals of respected Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar among the youth. I laud the Uttar Pradesh government for taking the lead in this effort."

first published:June 29, 2021, 22:08 IST