Bharat Ratna for Pranab Mukherjee Fitting Recognition for His Service to Nation, Says PM Modi
Acclaimed Assamese singer Bhupen Hazarika and RSS leader Nanaji Deshmukh were conferred the award posthumously. The prime minister said the music of Hazarika transcends all barriers.
President Ram Nath Kovind confers Bharat Ratna upon former president Pranab Mukherjee during a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian honour, given for exceptional service towards advancement of Art, Literature and Science, and in recognition of Public Service of the highest order. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Bharat Ratna conferred on former president Pranab Mukherjee is a fitting recognition for his service to the nation. Mukherjee was conferred the highest civilian award by his successor Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday.
"Thank you for leaving no stone unturned towards making India more developed... It was an honour to witness you receiving the Bharat Ratna, a fitting recognition of everything that you have done for the nation," Modi tweeted.
He is a universally admired cultural icon, whose rich works capture all aspects of human spirit and emotions. The Bharat Ratna (posthumously) is a "manifestation of his contribution to our culture and music", Modi said in another tweet.
"India pays tribute to the great Nanaji Deshmukh Ji. He undertook many efforts to improve India's villages and empower the lives of our rural population. He epitomised honesty, humility and probity in public life. Happy that he has been conferred the Bharat Ratna (posthumously)," the prime minister wrote on the microblogging site.
