Bharatpur Hooch Tragedy: 7 Dead, 5 Battling for Life After Consuming Spurious Liquor; Govt Cracks Whip

Three more people, taken ill after consuming spurious liquor in Bharatpur, died in a hospital there, raising the number of the death toll in the tragedy to seven and prompting the government to suspend several officials for their failure to check the production and sale of the fatal brew. While taking strict action over the tragedy, the government also decided to get the case probed by the divisional commissioner.

The government also announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those taken ill. The fatal drink, which claimed seven lives till now, has also left five people battling for their lives, said officials, adding three persons have been arrested in the case.

Seven persons have died so far after consuming hooch whereas treatment of five others is going on in a hospital, Bharatpur District Collector Nathmal Didel said. The five undergoing treatment are in critical condition, he added.

Three persons have been arrested under various sections of the Rajasthan Excise Act, he added. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday decided to take strict action against the concerned officials of Excise, Enforcement, Administration and Police departments.

A government spokesperson said Bharatpur's district excise officer, assistant excise officer and enforcement officer besides the patrolling duty officer of Bayana Excise police station and the excise inspector have been suspended. Similarly, the entire staff of the Roopwas Excise Enforcement police station has also been suspended. Besides the excise officials, Assistant Sub Inspector Mohan Singh of Roopwas police station and two constables too have been suspended.

Chief Minister Gehlot also ordered the removal of the Roopwas SDM Lalit Meena and put him under "awaited posting order". The chief minister expressed deep grief over the incident and has instructed the Bharatpur divisional commissioner to probe the entire case. He also decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to each of the people taken ill, the spokesperson said.

Gehlot also asked officials to take strict action against to prevent smuggling, manufacture and sale of the liquor and launch an intensive campaign in all inter-state border areas of the state to check the smuggling.