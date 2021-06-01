In Bharatpur Royal Family Feud, Son Accuses MLA Father Of Turning Violent

A royal family dispute in Rajasthan has stirred the state. Congress MLA Vishvendra Singh, son of former Maharaja of Bharatpur, has come under fire from his own son Anirudh Singh.

His son has accused him of turning “violent" against his mother, and said the former Rajasthan minister has destroyed the business of his friends.

In a now-deleted tweet, Anirudh said he has not been in touch with his father for six weeks now, and accused him of accumulating debt and turning alcoholic.

Earlier it was believed that political differences could be the reason for the tussle in the royal family. However, the accusations hint that it was not just about political ideology after all.

Last year when Rajasthan was experiencing a political crisis due to infighting in the ruling Congress party, Vishvendra stood strongly by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot who had turned a rebel.

After the crisis was resolved, Vishvendra was removed as state Tourism Minister, as Pilot was also no longer remained the deputy CM.

While Anirudh is believed to be a BJP supporter, he had also projected Pilot as the leader of Congress in Rajasthan at the time.

Even recently, he posted a tweet pledging his allegiance for Pilot, saying he sees the Congress leader as his “mentor and political leader".

However, Anirudh had recently shared some tweets critical of the state government.

Late last month when a doctor couple was shot dead by two unidentified persons on a busy road in Bharatpur, a state minister opined that the duo was punished for their sins. Anirudh shared a tweet that criticised the minister for his remarks.

Moreover, he also tweeted former Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje’s criticism of Ashok Gehlot government, which said the BJP had given a peaceful Rajasthan to Congress which is turning it into a “state for criminals".

