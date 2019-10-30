Bharti Airtel, IndiGo, Petronet LNG, Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Indian stocks opened the session on a strong note on Wednesday, i.e. 30 October, with the benchmark Sensex crossing the 40,000 level in intra-day trade. At 9:57 am, the Sensex was trading at 39,955.03, up 123.19 points, or 0.3%, while the Nifty 50 index rose 41.95 points, or 0.36%, to 11,828.80.

Bharti Airtel, IndiGo, Petronet LNG, PVR, Bandhan Bank and Infosys were among the skey stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel Ltd shares jumped 2.5% after the telco reported that its India revenue from mobile services rose 7% year-on-year to Rs 10,981.4 crore during the September quarter.

IndiGo: Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, operator of India’a largest airline IndiGo, gained 3.3% as the airline placed its largest ever order of 300 Airbus aircraft.

Petronet LNG: Petronet LNG Ltd shares surged 6.6% after consolidated profit jumped by a whopping 96% to Rs 1,103 crore in the September quarter, while revenue dipped 13% to Rs 9,361.18 crore.

PVR: PVR Ltd lost 1.6% as the company closed its qualified institutional placement (QIP) offer, fixing issue price at Rs 1,719.05 apiece.

Infosys: Infosys Ltd shares gained 3.2% after financial services firm ICICI Securities said the company does not have any “perceivable inconsistency” in data points it has shared as alleged in a whistleblower letter.

Bandhan Bank: Bandhan Bank Ltd shares dropped 4.8% after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on the lender for failing to meet its promoter shareholding norms.

Lemon Tree: Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd jumped 3.8% after the chain entered into Udaipur, with the launch of 139 rooms through a new upscale hotel.

