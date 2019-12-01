Take the pledge to vote

Bharti Airtel to Raise Call, Data Plan Charges by up to 42% for Prepaid Customers from Dec 3

Bharti Airtel announced new plans which will cost up to 42 per cent more compared to the price that Airtel pre-paid customers pay at present for plans in the 'unlimited' category.

PTI

Updated:December 1, 2019, 6:10 PM IST
A rickshaw puller speaks on his mobile phone in front of advertisement billboards belonging to telecom companies in Kolkata, India, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

New Delhi: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Sunday said it will raise call and data plan charges for pre-paid customers from December 3, becoming the second operator after Vodafone Idea to announce an increase in its tariffs.

"Bharti Airtel today announced its revised tariff plans for its mobile customers. These tariffs will be applicable from Tuesday, December 3, 2019," the company said in a statement. The company too announced new plans which will cost up to 42 per cent more compared to the price that Airtel pre-paid customers pay at present for plans in the "unlimited" category.

"Airtel's new plans, represent tariff increases in the range of a mere 50 paise per day to Rs 2.85 per day and offer generous data and calling benefits," the statement said.

In addition, Airtel said that it will provide exclusive benefits as part of the Airtel Thanks platform, which enables access to premium content from Airtel Xstream -- comprising 10,000 movies, exclusive shows, and 400 TV channels, Wynk Music, device protection, anti-virus protection and much more.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

