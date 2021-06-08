Bhaskar Shetty Murder Case: Wife, Son of Victim Among Three Get Life Sentence

Three main accused in the murder of NRI entrepreneur Bhaskar Shetty in 2016, including his wife and son, were on Tuesday sentenced to life by a court in Udupi. The Udupi district and sessions court Judge J N Subrahmanya awarded life imprisonment to Shetty’s wife Rajeshwari Shetty, son Navneet Shetty and astrologer Niranjan Bhat.

Shetty (52), a NRI entrepreneur from Indrali in Udupi district was killed in 2016,, his body cut into pieces and burnt on a platform meant for holding sacrificial fires with the help of the astrologer. The court acquitted another accused Raghavendra Bhat, who was accused of destroying evidence.

Niranjan Bhat’s father, Srinivas Bhat, who was also charged with the same offence, had died during the pendency of the hearing. Special public prosecutor Shantaram Shetty had argued the case on behalf of the prosecution.

The prime accused Rajeshwari Shetty is currently out on bail and son Navneet Shetty and Niranjan Bhat are lodged in the Bengaluru prison. The murder took place on July 28, 2016 at Shettys house in Indrali.

His body was later burnt in the ‘homa kunta’ at Niranjan Bhats house at Nandalike in the district. On July 31, Bhaskar Shetty’s mother filed a missing person complaint with the Manipal police.

Police investigation ascertained that Shetty had been murdered and that his body had been burnt in the sacrificial fire at Bhats residence. Rajeshwari and Navneet were arrested on July 7 and Niranjan Bhat, the next day.

