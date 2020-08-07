Bhavani River in Spate, Red Alert Sounded; Tamil Nadu Ministers Review Situation

With almost all the rivers in spate and ponds and lakes brimming over due to incessant rains being experienced in the district, two senior Tamil Nadu ministers on Friday reviewed the situation in the Bhavani river, some 40 km from here.

Following the rains for the last four days, the water level in the Pillur dam has crossed 97 feet as against the full level of 100 feet with inflow of rainwater from Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts increasing.

This necessitated the administration to release nearly 30,000 cusecs of surplus water to Bhavani river,

leading to it being in spate following which a red alert has been sounded to people on the banks in and around Mettupalayam to move to safer places and not to venture into the river.

Municipal Administration minister, S P Velumani and Animal Husbandry minister Udumalai Radhakrishnan, along with officials visited the area to take stock of the situation.

After the review, Velumani said last year nearly 80,000 cusecs of water was released from the dam considering its safety, leading to inundation of various areas and houses.

However this time it was about 25,000 to 32,000 for the last three days, and all safety measures are being taken to protect the people in the area by arranging temporary shelters like community halls, marriage halls and schools, Velumani said.

About 300 temporary houses are being constructed to accommodate the people, he said.

The situation in nearby Nilgiris district, which is witnessing heavy rains, is also being reviewed and a report will be submitted to the chief minister, he added.